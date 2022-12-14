Fans React To Crushing Browns Injury News

And the hits just keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns.

Literally.

We have placed LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah on injured reserve — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 13, 2022

The Tuesday afternoon news about linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah being put on injured reserve is not good.

He is the fourth linebacker lost for the season.

Anthony Walker Jr., Jacob Phillips, and Sione Takitaki preceded him just last week in the Texans game.

As expected, fans took to social media to share their reaction to this terrible news.

So Much Misery

Because it feels like more and more of the same, this season and the seasons prior, fans are beyond miserable at this point.

God I hate this season, and the one before this, and the one before that, and the one before that — Avy (4-7) (@AvySama) December 13, 2022

Avy said:

“God I hate this season, and the one before this, and the one before that, and the one before that.”

Sam points out the following sad fact:

“There’s enough linebackers and centers on IR to make a whole new team.”

There's enough linebackers and centers on IR to make a whole new team — Sam (@halborski) December 13, 2022

He is not wrong.

In addition to the four linebackers, there are three centers out for the season.

They are Dawson Deaton, Nick Harris, and Ethan Pocic.

Is It Schobert Time?

On Monday, the Titans released former Browns linebacker Joe Schobert.

Fans seem eager to bring him back.

Don Vega retweeted a post of the current Browns linebacker room (as of Monday evening).

He wrote:

“Bring back Joe Schobert.”

It’s Been A Long Season And It’s Not Over Yet

Many Browns fans realize the playoffs are practically an impossible feat to accomplish at this point.

They lament that this has been a very long season.

In reality, it feels like the season started on March 18 when the Browns traded for Deshaun Watson so the season has been nine months long.

Onward and upward, the Ravens come to town in a few short days.