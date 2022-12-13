Browns Nation

Jack Conklin Makes Strong Statement On Future In Cleveland

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns have a lot of off-season roster decisions to make.

Among them will be determining the future of Jack Conklin who will be a free agent at the end of the season.

Will the team re-sign him?

Conklin, 28, made news on Tuesday on several fronts.

To begin with, he made it clear where he would like to spend the rest of his career.

 

What Conklin Said

He said:

“Cleveland will be my home forever.”

Mary Kay Cabot reports that he wants to finish his career here.

Conklin has been a perennial force on the Browns’ offensive line since arriving in Cleveland in 2020.

Prior to that, he spent four seasons with the Tennessee Titans.

He is a two-time second-team All-Pro and has played in 90 career games, 33 with the Browns.

Conklin made an amazing recovery from a 2021 season-ending patellar tendon injury suffered in Week 12 and was back on the field in Week 3 this season.

 

In Other Jack Conklin News

The Browns announced on Tuesday that Conklin was named the team’s 2022 Ed Block Courage Award winner.

His teammates selected him because he embodies the character of the former head athletic trainer of the Baltimore Colts, Ed Block, whom the award is named after.

Those qualities include courage, compassion, commitment, and community.

According to the Browns website, Conklin will be recognized for this honor on Tuesday evening at Providence House’s 27th Annual Deck the House Benefit Auction at FirstEnergy Stadium at 6 PM EST.

Previous winners of the award include Grant Delpit in 2021 and Nick Chubb in 2020.

Congratulations Jack Conklin!

 

