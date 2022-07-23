Browns Nation

Fans React To David Bell Starting Training Camp On PUP List

David Bell #WO03 of the Purdue Boilermakers speaks to reporters during the NFL Draft Combine at the Indiana Convention Center on March 2, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana.
(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

 

With the No. 99 overall selection in the 2022 draft, the Cleveland Browns selected David Bell, but unfortunately, he may not be ready for Week 1:

Bell accumulated 1,286 receiving yards on 93 catches in his junior season at Purdue University.

Cleveland was hoping Bell would be a tremendous asset for the Browns offense, but he is already physically unable to perform.

He may be back for the beginning of the season, and all should be positive news soon regarding Bell.

However, the responses from fans have been on the negative side, which makes sense because a top receiver could be out.

Let us start with a tweet reply just under two months after a very excited draft tweet.

 

Browns Fans Are Not So Happy With This News

Here is a Browns fan with a joke:

It is doubtful that the world is being cruel to this Browns fan, but let us hope that this is not a bad injury for Bell.

It is a foot issue for the wide receiver, but he should not be out for long.

 

Do the Browns Need Reinforcements?

So, should the Browns try to sign another wide receiver?

This fan does not think so:

His reaction above has his answer as a resounding “no” in response to the question about signing a free agent.

The sad part is that the depth is very lacking for the Browns:

The Amari Cooper acquisition was very helpful for the Browns, but Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry both went from being Browns in 2021 to playing elsewhere.

Here is how the receiving depth chart fares for Cleveland:

  • Wide Receivers: Amari Cooper, Donovon Peoples-Jones, David Bell (injured), Anthony Schwartz, Jakeem Grant Sr., and Ja’Marcus Bradley
  • Tight End: David Njoku and Harrison Bryant

Maybe the Browns do need to be on the lookout for some depth, especially if any other injuries hurt the team.

 

How About in the Fantasy Football World?

One fantasy football player is not very happy with his David Bell selections:

He voiced his displeasures, and they are very understandable.

The Browns were relying on their third-round selection.

Now, Cleveland is hoping that Cooper and Peoples-Jones can step up.

Cooper has been a very strong receiver in Dallas, and he could do the same in Cleveland.

 

The King of ‘Hindsight is 20-20″

Meanwhile, this Browns fan is already deeming the draft pick a failure:

Cleveland is not in a dire situation yet, but this fan is thinking the Browns will not get much luck in the coming months.

Some fans have this feeling, and it is understandable.

However, hopefully good news is on the horizon.

