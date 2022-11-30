Grading Jacoby Brissett’s Season Performance

It’s not very often a quarterback ends his tenure starting for the Cleveland Browns with glowing reviews.

But from players to coaches to fans– everyone has nothing but praise for Jacoby Brissett.

I respect how Jacoby Brissett has led the Browns through all the Deshaun Watson stuff in the background pic.twitter.com/MEEJqFbNk2 — Jake “Iggy” Ignaszewski (@JakeIggy) November 28, 2022

He showed leadership.

He showed accountability.

And he showed he can make a big play or two, sometimes when it matters most.

But there are still reasons why he was only a temporary solution for the Browns.

He is limited in his play.

He doesn’t always make the best decisions.

And his ceiling as a football player is much lower than elite QBs around the NFL.

Looking at the good and the bad, here is Brissett’s final grade on his season performance.

The Good

As stated above, Brissett’s leadership and accountability are second to none.

He showed professionalism and gave the Browns franchise a good look during a turbulent Deshaun Watson trade.

He also connected with the locker room in a way many other Browns QBs were unable to.

#Browns Jadeveon Clowney on Jacoby Brissett: "Man I love Jacoby, I think Jacoby's a hell of a teammate. One of the best teammates I've ever had." pic.twitter.com/tyB1M2Mo7E — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 28, 2022

Looking at his play, he may have put together his best statistical season yet.

He had 236 completions out of 368 attempts (64.1%), 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

He had the 11th-best passing grade and the 8th-best QB grade so far this season, according to PFF.

Jacoby Brissett led the #Browns offense to the #5 ranked unit thru his 12 weeks as QB1, per PFF. pic.twitter.com/FFYcssYxSF — MoreForYouCleveland (@MoreForYou_CLE) November 28, 2022

And he also helped lead a top-5 offense.

It helps that he has great players like Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper on his side.

But fans have seen past QBs do a lot less with a lot more talent that their disposal.

The Bad

First and foremost, Brissett was only able to lead the team to four wins.

There is something to be said about how bad the Browns’ defense has been this year.

I've seen a lot of "Well if coaching changes on defense are made, it could make things worse" 2022 #Browns D

-30th in Points allowed (lowest since 2017)

-28th in TOs (lowest since 2017)

-28th in YPC allowed (lowest since 2019) Can no one on this coaching staff do better? — Mac🦬 (@tha_buffalo) November 23, 2022

But at the end of the day, wins and losses fall on the shoulders of QB.

And he threw a few interceptions at critical moments in the game that served as clear contributions to Browns losses.

What do you know, Kyle Dugger's interception came from Cover 1 with Jacoby Brissett targeting his deepest route on a naked boot. Fantastic play by Dugger making up ground after falling for the fake, getting his head around, and making the catch along the sideline https://t.co/CAYwxdr1qP pic.twitter.com/JEh5oqVear — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 18, 2022

He also showed his limitations as a starter this year.

While he did make a handful of big plays, there were a lot more that he missed.

He couldn’t ever take the offense to the next level, whether the next level was leading a big comeback or burying the opposing team with a series of scores.

The offense remained steady but never elevated to superb.

The final grade: B-

With a great offensive and statistical output, but a 4-7 record, Jacoby Brissett earns a B- for his play this year.

He kept the Browns in nearly every game with steady, consistent, low-risk play.

But was limited and couldn’t ever elevate the team to a greater potential.

Despite it all, Brissett will be fondly remembered as a starting QB for the Browns.

#Browns Myles Garrett says Jacoby Brissett is the favorite QB he’s played with from a leadership standpoint. — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) November 27, 2022

His play may have held the team back at times.

But his accountability and leadership gave this team more than they have had in a long time.