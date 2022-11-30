Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Grading Jacoby Brissett’s Season Performance

Grading Jacoby Brissett’s Season Performance

By

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns drops back to pass in the first quarter of the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
(Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images)

 

It’s not very often a quarterback ends his tenure starting for the Cleveland Browns with glowing reviews.

But from players to coaches to fans– everyone has nothing but praise for Jacoby Brissett.

He showed leadership.

He showed accountability.

And he showed he can make a big play or two, sometimes when it matters most.

But there are still reasons why he was only a temporary solution for the Browns.

He is limited in his play.

He doesn’t always make the best decisions.

And his ceiling as a football player is much lower than elite QBs around the NFL.

Looking at the good and the bad, here is Brissett’s final grade on his season performance.

 

The Good

As stated above, Brissett’s leadership and accountability are second to none.

He showed professionalism and gave the Browns franchise a good look during a turbulent Deshaun Watson trade.

He also connected with the locker room in a way many other Browns QBs were unable to.

Looking at his play, he may have put together his best statistical season yet.

He had 236 completions out of 368 attempts (64.1%), 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns to 6 interceptions.

He had the 11th-best passing grade and the 8th-best QB grade so far this season, according to PFF.

And he also helped lead a top-5 offense.

It helps that he has great players like Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper on his side.

But fans have seen past QBs do a lot less with a lot more talent that their disposal.

 

The Bad

First and foremost, Brissett was only able to lead the team to four wins.

There is something to be said about how bad the Browns’ defense has been this year.

But at the end of the day, wins and losses fall on the shoulders of QB.

And he threw a few interceptions at critical moments in the game that served as clear contributions to Browns losses.

He also showed his limitations as a starter this year.

While he did make a handful of big plays, there were a lot more that he missed.

He couldn’t ever take the offense to the next level, whether the next level was leading a big comeback or burying the opposing team with a series of scores.

The offense remained steady but never elevated to superb.

 

The final grade: B-

With a great offensive and statistical output, but a 4-7 record, Jacoby Brissett earns a B- for his play this year.

He kept the Browns in nearly every game with steady, consistent, low-risk play.

But was limited and couldn’t ever elevate the team to a greater potential.

Despite it all, Brissett will be fondly remembered as a starting QB for the Browns.

His play may have held the team back at times.

But his accountability and leadership gave this team more than they have had in a long time.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

First Energy Stadium

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

4 hours ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball as Devin White #45 and Sean Murphy-Bunting #23 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defend during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments How He Recovered From Dropped Pass

4 hours ago

Ke'Shawn Vaughn #21 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers runs with the ball as Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah #28 of the Cleveland Browns defends during the first half at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals Highest Graded Browns Players In Win Over Bucs

11 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during a practice at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on November 23, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

What Are Browns Fans Getting With Deshaun Watson?

11 hours ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns attempts a pass during the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Does Jacoby Brissett Deserve To Be A Starter In 2023?

11 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/29/22)

13 hours ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Made Browns History On Sunday

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns talks to head coach Kevin Stefanski during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Should The Browns Sign Jacoby Brissett As The Long-Term Backup?

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during the first half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Takeaways From The Browns' Big Sunday Win

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Gave An Emotional Speech After Sunday's Win

1 day ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during a game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Did David Njoku Make The Catch Of The Year?

1 day ago

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers throws the ball during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Tom Brady Made Unfortunate Personal History On Sunday

1 day ago

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacoby Brissett Had A Statement About Sunday's Big Win

1 day ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Njoku's Post Game Soundbyte Is As Good As The Catch

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/28/22)

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns' Win Over Bucs

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To David Njoku's Great Catch

2 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Cleveland Browns

Studs & Duds From Browns' Win Over Bucs

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/27/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans cheer on the team during the second half against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 2, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Browns defeated the Buccaneers 22-17.

Cleveland Browns Vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Score Predictions

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/26/22)

3 days ago

How To Watch Browns Vs Bucs (Radio, Streaming, TV)

4 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

How To Watch Browns Vs Bengals (TV, Stream, Radio)

1 month ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

2 Big Changes The Browns Need To Make After This Season

4 days ago

Browns Reveal New Banner On First Energy Stadium

No more pages to load