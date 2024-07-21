Josh Cribbs Reacts To Nick Chubb’s Viral Video

The Cleveland Browns are an entirely different team when Nick Chubb is out there.

He’s one of the most disruptive runners in the game, and his tackle-breaking skills and toughness might be second to none in today’s National Football League.

That’s why the fans love to see that he’s working tirelessly to get back on the field, and judging by his latest viral clip, he’s on the right path to do so.

With that in mind, former Browns great Josh Cribbs reacted to that clip of Chubb squatting over 500 pounds.

Talking on “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs” this week, he argued that this was a way in which Chubb could put his leg to the test, knowing that he’s going to put a lot of weight on that knee once he gets back on the field.

"I think this is a personal confidence thing for him because when he does come back from this injury, he has to contend with being able to try his leg out." -@JoshCribbs26 reacting to Nick Chubb squatting over 500 lbs post-surgery pic.twitter.com/PuTcaTLx50 — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) July 21, 2024

He argued that he didn’t particularly love heavy squats for him at this point in his career and wished that he could use another method that could be easier on his back.

Nonetheless, if that’s what it took for him to feel confident in being able to put some weight on that leg, so be it.

Chubb is a big running back, and with his lower center of gravity, he’s going to put that knee to the test on every single snap.

This is the second major knee injury he’s suffered on that very same leg dating back to college, and that’s also a factor to consider.

Hopefully, he won’t rush his way back to the field, as he must be sharp and healthy for when it matters the most.

