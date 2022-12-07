Fans React To Joel Bitonio Winning NFL Award

The 2022 Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year is Joel Bitonio.

We're proud to name Joel Bitonio as our Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee! Congrats, Joel! #WPMOYChallenge | @JoelBitonio — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 6, 2022

Bitonio has been with the Browns since 2014, but this is the first time the team has nominated him for this honor.

Here is how fans reacted to this excellent news.

1. This Is Well-Deserved

Because Bitonio is universally loved, they believe he is most deserving of this honor.

He embodies the hard-working, philanthropic, and high-character persona of a Walter Payton Man of the Year candidate.

Twitter user @KanYorke said:

“Joel is such a standup, humble man. Great leader. Congrats on the nomination!”

2. A Surprise Visitor Delivered The News

Joel’s mom Debbie Bitonio came in from California and surprised Joel with the news.

His wife, Courtney, and daughter Zoey were also present to share the moment.

Howard Stranathan had a message for Joel’s mother Debbie.

He said:

“I hope Joel’s mother knows Browns fans LOVE her son!”

Stephanie P. said:

“Joel definitely earned this, class act on the field and off, good luck!!”

3. Good Luck Joel!

Like Stephanie P, many wish Bitonio good luck.

Bitonio is competing against the other 31 players representing their teams for the NFL Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

This winner is announced prior to the Super Bowl at the NFL Honors awards show.

The player selected gets $250,000 donated to his charity of choice, and each team representative gets up to $40,000 donated to his charity.

The four previous Browns players earning the nomination are 2018 LB Christian Kirksey, 2019 WR Jarvis Landry, 2020 DE Myles Garrett, and 2021 CB Denzel Ward.

Joel Bitonio and Chris Kirksey selected as Walter Payton Man of the Year for their respective teams Selected by the #Browns with their second and third round picks in the 2014 NFL Draft. After Johnny Manziel. — Pete Smith (@_PeteSmith_) December 6, 2022

Bitonio’s fellow 2014 draft classmate Christian Kirksey is nominated in 2022 as a member of the Houston Texans.

Congratulations Joel Bitonio, 2022 Cleveland Browns Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee!