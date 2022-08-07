Browns Nation

Fans React To Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request

Running back Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns rushes the football past cornerback Nevin Lawson #26 of the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of the NFL game at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns‘ situation with running back Kareem Hunt is escalating quickly.

Entering the final year of his contract, Hunt did not participate in team drills during Friday and Saturday of training camp.

We now have learned that Hunt has asked to be traded, and the Browns are declining that request.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise because Hunt has been very vocal about his desire to staying Cleveland beyond 2022.

As expected, there are a lot of fans reacting to this bombshell that ironically drops one day after Hunt’s birthday.

Number 27 turned 27 on August 6.

 

1. Pay Him 

Fans want to see the Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt dynamic duo on the field in 2022.

Perhaps more than ever with uncertainty at quarterback, this backfield can carry the load in the early parts of the season.

With that being said, fans think the Browns should extend Hunt now.

The hashtag #paykareemhunt is going viral with many fans posting it on Twitter.

 

2. Trade Him

A small segment of social media appears to be comfortable with the idea of trading Hunt.

Chubb is starting his new contract and the team also has D’Ernest Johnson contracted through the 2022 season, rookie Jerome Ford, and second-year all-purpose player Demetric Felton.

There is also the prevalent opinion that running backs have diminished value as their careers proceed.

Many thought this could be a possibility when the Browns drafted Jerome Ford in May.

 

Conclusion

This is a storyline that is not completely unexpected though the escalation of it has occurred quickly.

It sounds like the Browns are steadfast in their position that they do not plan to trade him.

Hopefully, this ends well with Hunt having a terrific 2022 for the Browns since the team has been down this road before, just last year with Odell Beckham Jr.

And we all know how badly that situation ended.

