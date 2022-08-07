Fans React To Kareem Hunt’s Trade Request

The Cleveland Browns‘ situation with running back Kareem Hunt is escalating quickly.

Entering the final year of his contract, Hunt did not participate in team drills during Friday and Saturday of training camp.

We now have learned that Hunt has asked to be traded, and the Browns are declining that request.

This news comes as a bit of a surprise because Hunt has been very vocal about his desire to staying Cleveland beyond 2022.

As expected, there are a lot of fans reacting to this bombshell that ironically drops one day after Hunt’s birthday.

1. Pay Him

Fans want to see the Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt dynamic duo on the field in 2022.

Perhaps more than ever with uncertainty at quarterback, this backfield can carry the load in the early parts of the season.

With that being said, fans think the Browns should extend Hunt now.

Actually, the best bet would be to bump him up now when cap space is available. Then decide who to trade at the end of the season when the cap room changes. Play the long game. Keep him happy and get max value in a trade. — Keith Whitman (@coachwhitman) August 7, 2022

We can afford to extend him. He’s extremely important to this team. I know the RB room is stacked, but he does many things other RBs cant. Especially in blocking and receiving. — BLVLAND (@BELIEVELND) August 7, 2022

The hashtag #paykareemhunt is going viral with many fans posting it on Twitter.

I know it might not make financial sense. I know cap space will soon be tight. I know the Browns drafted Jerome Ford. I'm asking for the best RB duo in the NFL to be kept together anyway. #Browns pic.twitter.com/aG3CC2xAkq — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) August 7, 2022

2. Trade Him

A small segment of social media appears to be comfortable with the idea of trading Hunt.

Chubb is starting his new contract and the team also has D’Ernest Johnson contracted through the 2022 season, rookie Jerome Ford, and second-year all-purpose player Demetric Felton.

Johnson is one of the best backups in the league. Don’t need Hunt too. It’s a luxury, only. — John Roach (@JREncore) August 7, 2022

There is also the prevalent opinion that running backs have diminished value as their careers proceed.

RB markets are so volatile. Demarco Murray, Kapri Bibbs, and Jay Ajayi were all traded for 4th round picks within two years of one another. Duke Johnson was traded for a 3rd. A lot of factors including what other teams are offering. So I'd imagine pick(s), but not sure what. — Ross Jackson (@RossJacksonNOLA) August 7, 2022

Many thought this could be a possibility when the Browns drafted Jerome Ford in May.

Trade him. Jerome Ford is their new RB2. — Pro Football Rookie Analytics™ (@PFRAnalytics) August 6, 2022

Conclusion

This is a storyline that is not completely unexpected though the escalation of it has occurred quickly.

It sounds like the Browns are steadfast in their position that they do not plan to trade him.

Hopefully, this ends well with Hunt having a terrific 2022 for the Browns since the team has been down this road before, just last year with Odell Beckham Jr.

And we all know how badly that situation ended.