Fans React To Latest Kareem Hunt Report

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
Kareem Hunt told the Cleveland Browns last season that he wanted to be traded or get a pay raise.

None of that happened, and Hunt continued to serve as a secondary back, with Nick Chubb wreaking havoc out of the backfield.

The chances of bringing Hunt back seemed slim, given his desire to sign a lucrative deal or be more involved in the offense, especially if they intended to hold onto Chubb for the future.

Now, the NFL market has let Hunt know that he’s not worthy of as much money as he thought he was, as he’s reportedly not had one single free agent visit thus far.

According to Terry Pluto of Cleveland.com, via Dov Kleiman, the word around the league is that he “should be thankful” if he’s signed to a one-year deal worth $4 million.

The Browns feel like his speed is slipping and have no interest in bringing him back, a decision that drew mixed reviews on social media.

Still, we can’t say this was much of a surprise.

He’s coming off averaging career-lows in both yards per carry (3.8) and yards per catch (6.0), and he failed to make any of the explosive plays he was used to when he first entered the league.

At just 27 years old, one could argue that Hunt should still be worthy of a chance, but that seems to be the age where former bell-cow RBs start to decline.

Also, given his history of off-field issues, it doesn’t seem like NFL teams have any incentive to keep him around any longer.

