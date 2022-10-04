Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Graphic Proves The Browns Are Sticking With A Smart Strategy

Graphic Proves The Browns Are Sticking With A Smart Strategy

By

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns talks with Jacoby Brissett #7 during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns suffered another tough loss early in the 2022 NFL season in Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons.

An argument can be made that the Browns should have been 4-0 if not for a few breaks that went the other team’s way.

The Browns dropped their Week 2 showdown against the New York Jets in the final two minutes.

Meanwhile, they had a chance to send the Falcons game to overtime or score a game-winning touchdown, if not for an interception by Dee Alford.

Therefore, the Browns are picking the right spots on offense most of the time, leading to favorable results.

It does help to have an effective run attack courtesy of Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, and the Browns offensive line.

But the team is also enjoying modest success by knowing when to go for it on fourth down.

The Athletic contributor Ben Baldwin shared a graph showing the teams that went aggressive on fourth down when needed.

Baldwin tweeted, “How often each team has gone for 4th downs when they “should” (according to my model) Most of the teams at the top are the same ones that are there every year (Bills, Browns, Eagles, Packers, Ravens, and Doug Pederson).”

 

Timing Is Of The Essence

The Browns ranked second through four games with an 80 percent go rate.

Meanwhile, the Buffalo Bills went for fourth downs when needed, helping them carve a 3-1 record.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is choosing the right opportunities to use all four downs on offense to help out their injury-laden defense.

Extending their drives lessens the time their defense needs to play, keeping them fresher throughout the game.

It also shows that the Browns are not afraid to commit a turnover on downs, especially when their opponents are far away from their end zone.

The Browns will continue to employ this mentality to get more victories.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Recent News

Jacoby Brissett #7 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball against the New York Jets during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
The Browns Failed To Take Advantage Of A Gift From The NFL
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (10/4/22)
Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Atlanta Falcons runs with the ball against the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Browns Analyst Declares Who Must Be Fired After Week 4 Loss

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

The Browns Failed To Take Advantage Of A Gift From The NFL

No more pages to load