2 Browns Players Who Need Replaced This Offseason

The Cleveland Browns need a roster shakeup, among other things, before the 2023 season.

With the level of talent on this year’s roster, a record below .500 is extremely disappointing.

The roster has several holes in it that need to be fixed and/or upgraded.

Here are two players who should not be on the 2023 roster because they are not adding value at their positions and can be replaced with different players who will contribute more.

1. Anthony Schwartz

The Anthony Schwartz experiment has to end.

He played in 25 games over the past two seasons.

Schwartz scored two touchdowns, one receiving and one rushing.

He netted 186 yards receiving, 96 rushing, and 322 yards on special teams.

Efforts to make him an all-purpose player to take advantage of his speed have not been successful.

He caught less than half of his targets.

Enough is enough: use his roster spot for a specialist or position player who performs well at his job.

I can’t get over how fundamentally bad #Browns Anthony Schwartz is as a football player. — Matt Wilson (@CoachWilson66) December 4, 2022

2. Demetric Felton

Like Schwartz, Demetric Felton is a 2021 draft pick who the Browns thought could be inserted in multiple positions and be successful.

He could be a running back, wide receiver, or returns specialist.

While Felton showed some promise in 2021 with two receiving touchdowns, his playing time and productivity has been practically nonexistent.

Once again, the Browns need to stop trying to plug players into multiple positions and get specialists who are very good at their assigned position.

Can someone explain to me why Demetric Felton is getting playing time? What does he do to contribute? — Nick Shepherd (@nickshep7777) December 11, 2022

Conclusion

As with other discussions about this team, you could make a valid argument to cut several other players who have more NFL experience than Schwartz and Felton.

What is clear is that the 2020 success is long gone and has been replaced with two failed seasons.

There is no more time for allegiance to recent draft picks: it is time to admit these were not good draft decisions and move on from them.