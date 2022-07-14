Browns Nation

Browns Fans React To Teams Interest In Ndamukong Suh

Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on January 02, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
(Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a strong pass rush attack behind All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett and fellow lineman Jadeveon Clowney.

But they could use a bit of an improvement from the defensive tackle position.

To that end, the Browns are reportedly interested in signing veteran Ndamukong Suh, a veteran lineman who has a dozen years of NFL experience.

Suh is certainly an accomplished defensive tackle, with five Pro Bowl and three All-Pro First Team selections under his belt.

However, some reporters feel the Browns actually have no interest in him.

Fans seem split on whether Cleveland should pursue Suh and whether he’d be a good addition.

 

Suh Has Been A Difference-maker Over The Years

The second overall pick in the 2010 NFL Draft by the Detroit Lions, Suh quickly proved he belonged in the pros.

In just his rookie season, he recorded 66 tackles (49 solo), 13 tackles for loss and 17 quarterback hits, as well as a fumble recovery he turned into a touchdown.

That production earned Suh a spot in the Pro Bowl, an All-Pro First Team selection and the Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

As the years went by, he continued to produce at a relatively high level, despite playing on bad or mediocre Lions and Miami Dolphins squads.

He joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 2019 season, and although he was a bit diminished due to age, he helped them win the Super Bowl following the 2020 campaign in a dominant performance versus the defending world champion Kansas City Chiefs.

In that game, Suh had 1.5 sacks on Patrick Mahomes and was a significant part of one of the best defensive performances against a superstar QB in a big game anyone can remember.

This past season, he played in all 17 contests and had 27 tackles (15 solo), seven tackles for loss and 13 QB hits.

Suh’s durability has always been one of his best traits, especially given that he is a defensive tackle.

He has missed just two contests in his whole career, and both of those contests came in 2011, his second season in the league.

 

Suh’s Production Is Not What It Used To Be

Football is a violent game, and men who play certain positions that involve tons of contact and getting tackled more often tend to lose their effectiveness after turning 30.

Over the last three seasons, Suh’s metrics have fallen off a cliff, and he actually started to show signs of slippage in 2018 during a short stint with the NFC champion Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns will probably need to win with defense to a large degree in 2022 with Deshaun Watson’s seemingly inevitable suspension looming, and they need players who can be counted on to produce.

 

Suh Is Not Well-liked

But one thing that may give fans the most pause is the fact that Suh has often been accused of being a dirty player.

His peers have voted him “the dirtiest player” in the NFL, and a Forbes-publicized Neilsen report in 2012 called him the league’s “least-liked player.”

Suh has been assessed tons of fines over the years for various violations.

 

