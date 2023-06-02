Fans React To Today’s DeAndre Hopkins, Browns Report

It’s been a while since the Cleveland Browns were the kind of team that could successfully recruit a star.

But those days might as well be all in the past, as Deshaun Watson’s presence and their roster make it an intriguing and promising fit for some prominent players.

That might as well be the case with DeAndre Hopkins, as NFL insider Aaron Wilson recently reported that a reunion with Watson in Cleveland is a realistic possibility.

Needless to say, that prompted multiple mixed reactions around the league, from some Browns fans getting extremely hyped to others literally urging him not to join them.

Please @DeAndreHopkins go anywhere but Cleveland. — VT (@brownchubbybear) June 2, 2023

Hopkins is signing we here he can get the most money. Period! Just like he should. All the other factors are just PR — Tim Brown (@TimBrow03032833) June 2, 2023

Watson, D-Hop, and 51 other players making the NFL minimum. Interesting approach to cap management. — Feddy (@Feddy_J) June 2, 2023

I want this to be true so bad but this article is very abbreviated lol — Heg (@fatuousfolderol) June 2, 2023

There’s some skepticism about Hopkins and whether he can still deliver at the same level in 2023.

He was suspended for PED use last season and has struggled with injuries as he’s gotten older.

Some reports state that the word around the league is that he can no longer run or create separation, even though he’s never been known for his speed.

Even so, we’re talking about a guy who’s dropped a grand total of four passes in the past three years, and one of the finest route-runners in the game over the past decade.

Hopkins could either look to take a big pay cut and compete for a Super Bowl, or capitalize while he still can and get the most money while he’s still in the league.

But for now, it seems like wreaking havoc with the best quarterback he’s ever had is a very realistic possibility.