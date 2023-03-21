Fans React To Today’s Josh Dobbs News

The Cleveland Browns have been in the market for a backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson ever since Jacoby Brissett recently left to join the Washington Commanders.

Brissett filled in admirably for Watson when the latter served his 11-game suspension for his alleged sexual misconduct allegations.

On Monday, it was announced that Cleveland was bringing in Joshua Dobbs to provide some depth under center.

Dobbs is back in Cleveland https://t.co/G9gAhJJd9V — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) March 20, 2023

They initially brought him in last spring, partly in anticipation of the pending investigation into Watson, but he was cut loose late in the season.

Fans seem happy that Dobbs will be returning to Northeast Ohio.

Welcome back to the Cleveland Browns Josh Dobbs. A great teammate. Stays ready for when opportunity knocks. Go Browns! https://t.co/qpy9wbpvz5 — Tom Brunswick (@tom_brunswick) March 21, 2023

Welcome Back Josh Dobbs we all love you in Cleveland, Ohio @josh_dobbs1 ❤ @Browns @camijustice — Andy Dunn (@AndrewD96844442) March 21, 2023

Josh dobbs is back! I love it!! #Browns — Dawg off tha leash (@dailyDAWGdose) March 21, 2023

Love that Browns brought back Dobbs!! Welcome back to CLE @josh_dobbs1 — Thor (@maskedthor) March 20, 2023

This fan, on the other hand, seems a bit disappointed.

#Browns fans: “we want Deandre Hopkins, Brandin cooks, Mecole hardman, and DJ Chark” Andrew Berry: “best I can do is Josh Dobbs” — Throck (@JThrock45_) March 21, 2023

Dobbs will now be the Browns’ QB2, while Kellen Mond, who was brought in last summer, will be on the third string.

Dobbs was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 after a strong senior season with the University of Tennessee in which he posted 2,946 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while leading the Volunteers to a win in the Music City Bowl.

He spent four of his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he appeared in just six games.

After the Browns released Dobbs in late November after Watson was cleared to return, he joined the Tennessee Titans, where he started two games in place of Ryan Tannehill, who was out due to injury.

The importance of solid QB depth seems more important than ever, especially since an alarming number of signal-caller missed time in 2022 because of injuries.