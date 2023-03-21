Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Today’s Josh Dobbs News

Fans React To Today’s Josh Dobbs News

By

Joshua Dobbs #15 of the Cleveland Browns throws the ball during warmups before the game against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have been in the market for a backup quarterback behind Deshaun Watson ever since Jacoby Brissett recently left to join the Washington Commanders.

Brissett filled in admirably for Watson when the latter served his 11-game suspension for his alleged sexual misconduct allegations.

On Monday, it was announced that Cleveland was bringing in Joshua Dobbs to provide some depth under center.

They initially brought him in last spring, partly in anticipation of the pending investigation into Watson, but he was cut loose late in the season.

Fans seem happy that Dobbs will be returning to Northeast Ohio.

This fan, on the other hand, seems a bit disappointed.

Dobbs will now be the Browns’ QB2, while Kellen Mond, who was brought in last summer, will be on the third string.

Dobbs was a fourth-round draft pick in 2017 after a strong senior season with the University of Tennessee in which he posted 2,946 passing yards and 27 touchdowns while leading the Volunteers to a win in the Music City Bowl.

He spent four of his first five seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he appeared in just six games.

After the Browns released Dobbs in late November after Watson was cleared to return, he joined the Tennessee Titans, where he started two games in place of Ryan Tannehill, who was out due to injury.

The importance of solid QB depth seems more important than ever, especially since an alarming number of signal-caller missed time in 2022 because of injuries.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Robert Marvi

Robert is a Los Angeles-area native and has been an avid NFL and NBA fan since he was a little kid. He feels strongly that pro sports aren't just a form of entertainment, but also a great way to learn life lessons and find inspiration.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

The Browns Are Signing A Familiar Name At Backup QB

20 mins ago

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Graphic Shows Browns Among Most Improved Teams This Offseason

47 mins ago

Mike Ford #28 of the Atlanta Falcons reacts after a tackle on a kickoff during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on November 10, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Sign Special Teams Ace, CB Mike Ford

8 hours ago

Anthony Walker Jr. #5 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play against the New York Jets during the second half at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Today's Anthony Walker News

11 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Free Agent LB is Visiting The Commanders Today

11 hours ago

browns locker room with helmets

PFF Reveals Their Cleveland Browns Free Agency Grade

1 day ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns after scoring a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.

Donovan Peoples-Jones Received A Nice Performance Bonus For Last Season

1 day ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a tackle during the third quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Dalvin Tomlinson Reveals Why He Chose The Browns

2 days ago

Jordan Akins #88 of the Houston Texans runs with the ball during the first half of the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Fans React To Browns' New TE Signing

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Reportedly Land A Top Available Tight End

3 days ago

Trysten Hill #72 of the Dallas Cowboys at SoFi Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California.

Browns Gamble On Another Depth Piece On Defense

4 days ago

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns watches the game against the New York Jets from the sideline at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 18, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Sign A Defensive Lineman With Something To Prove

4 days ago

Jerry Jeudy #10 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Empower Field At Mile High on December 11, 2022 in Denver, Colorado.

The Browns Reportedly Have Interest In Broncos WR

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

New Browns DE Comments On Being In Cleveland

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Latest Addition At DT

4 days ago

Brandon Bolden #25 of the New England Patriots is tackled by Mack Wilson #51 of the Cleveland Browns during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Browns Miss Out In Pursuit Of Former LB

4 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.

The Browns Have Signed A New Safety

5 days ago

Former Browns QB Is Signing With The Commanders

5 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Player Releases Statement After Signing With Texans

6 days ago

Dalvin Tomlinson #94 of the Minnesota Vikings tackles Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants for a loss during the third quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

NFL Fans React To Browns Signing Dalvin Tomlinson

6 days ago

browns locker room with helmets

Browns Add Former Vikings Defensive Tackle

7 days ago

A blimp flies over prior to a game between Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Browns Have Signed A New DE

1 week ago

Cleveland Browns v Baltimore Ravens

Browns Reportedly Add Talented Edge Rusher To 3-Year Deal

1 week ago

Ethan Pocic #55 of the Cleveland Browns prepares for a snap against the Atlanta Falcons during the first quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Browns Retain A Key Veteran On Offense

1 week ago

The Browns Are Signing A Familiar Name At Backup QB

No more pages to load