Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Fans React To Today’s Myles Garrett News

Fans React To Today’s Myles Garrett News

By

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of struggles with injuries this season.

Throughout the course of the years, the medical staff has raised some doubts and concerns among the fanbase, as what they originally report — or don’t — doesn’t always align with what ends up happening.

Notably, some fans feel that might be the case again, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that superstar DE Myles Garrett has suffered structural damage to his injured shoulder.

Unsurprisingly, the fans took to Twitter to show their concerns and thoughts about this issue.

Garrett is the most important player on the team, even when Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb are also there.

He’s the defensive anchor of a team that’s still hanging onto the hope of winning a divisional title and making a deep postseason run despite their complicated quarterback situation, and losing him would pretty much put an end to those hopes.

Notably, Garrett has already stated that he’s going to keep on playing through the injury regardless of how much pain he experiences or even if he’s at risk of aggravating it.

Garrett is having the best season of his incredible career, being a frontrunner to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time, and he should even be one of the leading MVP candidates, even though that award is usually reserved for quarterbacks.

Whatever the case, fans can only hope he doesn’t have to miss any time because of this nagging pain.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Insider Shares Troubling Update On Myles Garrett

36 mins ago

DENVER, COLORADO - NOVEMBER 26: Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks on in the fourth quarter of the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on November 26, 2023 in Denver, Colorado.

Browns Reporter Has Joe Flacco Suggestion For Rams Game

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Receives Unique Pro Football HOF Honor

2 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Made Multiple Roster Moves Tuesday

4 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 19: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates in the third quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns D-Line Celebrated A Rookie Tradition In Expensive Way

4 hours ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

The Browns Have The AFC North's Leading Rusher

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Tony Rizzo Suggests 1 Browns Change If Joe Flacco Starts

22 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Clear Statement on Shoulder Injury

22 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns coach Chris Tabor

Former Browns Coordinator Set To Become Interim HC

1 day ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns calls a play during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Reporter Notes Deshaun Watson's Numbers 1 Year After Making His Browns Debut

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Rams Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Radio Host Urges Browns To Make 1 Change For 2024 NFL Season

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Insider Claims Browns Feel 'Comfortable' Playing 16-Year Veteran QB This Week

2 days ago

Boxing Hall of Famer Mike Tyson

Browns Defender Ran Into Legendary Boxer While In Los Angeles

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Joe Flacco

Analyst Claims Super Bowl-Champion QB Gives Browns Only Shot To Win Vs. Rams

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals Details Of Injury Sustained On Sunday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Posts Encouraging Message About Injury

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Jerome Ford

Browns Fans React to Team's Loss to the Broncos In Week 12

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Sounds The Alarm With Another Injury

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Studs And Duds From The Browns' Loss To The Broncos

3 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Former Coach Warns The Browns Ahead Of Broncos Duel

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Browns Have A Special Guest Joining Them For Denver Trip

3 days ago

Denver Broncos helmet

Broncos Elevate 2 Players Ahead Of Browns Matchup

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Stats Highlight Browns Star's Impact In Clutch Time

3 days ago

Insider Shares Troubling Update On Myles Garrett

No more pages to load