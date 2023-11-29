Fans React To Today’s Myles Garrett News

The Cleveland Browns have had their fair share of struggles with injuries this season.

Throughout the course of the years, the medical staff has raised some doubts and concerns among the fanbase, as what they originally report — or don’t — doesn’t always align with what ends up happening.

Notably, some fans feel that might be the case again, as Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com reported that superstar DE Myles Garrett has suffered structural damage to his injured shoulder.

Unsurprisingly, the fans took to Twitter to show their concerns and thoughts about this issue.

And for all who moaned about us fans questioning the Stephanski's generic "day-2-day" comments in press conference….WE FREAKING TOLD YA. You can't believe anything this coach says when it comes to injuries. If day-2-day…then take it to the bank its MUCH worse than that — Son of Aragorn (@Son_of_Aragorn) November 29, 2023

We should’ve known as soon as Kevin said day-to-day🤦‍♂️ — WatZynMVP (@MuniLotMenace) November 29, 2023

This organization is embarassing bro — Nick chubbs son (@Himothy2424_) November 29, 2023

how exactly does this work?

mri is negative.

deff would have seen structural damage on an mri, what are we doing with these injuries and not being transparent ?! — bkbaltes92 (@bkbaltes92) November 29, 2023

Mary is about to be cancelled from the any inside info from the team if she keeps on throwing the team under the bus. — Nicholas Jamaal Chubb (@chunt_felton) November 29, 2023

Garrett is the most important player on the team, even when Deshaun Watson and Nick Chubb are also there.

He’s the defensive anchor of a team that’s still hanging onto the hope of winning a divisional title and making a deep postseason run despite their complicated quarterback situation, and losing him would pretty much put an end to those hopes.

Notably, Garrett has already stated that he’s going to keep on playing through the injury regardless of how much pain he experiences or even if he’s at risk of aggravating it.

Garrett is having the best season of his incredible career, being a frontrunner to win the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year award for the first time, and he should even be one of the leading MVP candidates, even though that award is usually reserved for quarterbacks.

Whatever the case, fans can only hope he doesn’t have to miss any time because of this nagging pain.