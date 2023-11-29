Insider Shares Troubling Update On Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns cannot catch a break with injuries this season.

Despite the fact that he shook off concerns earlier in the week, it now seems like superstar DE Myles Garrett has, in fact, suffered structural damage to his left shoulder, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com.

However, the former No. 1 pick is determined to play through it regardless of the pain or even the chance of aggravation.

Garrett admitted that he felt a pop during the game and struggled to lift his shoulder afterwards, and it seems like that nagging injury will continue to bother him for quite a while.

Cabot stated that it could be an aggravation of the AC joint sprain he suffered last season.

Garrett couldn’t even lift his arm to put his shirt on by himself, and he admitted that he’s been dealing with some pain there for quite a while now.

Even so, Garrett wanted to make it loud and clear that he’s going to continue playing through whatever happens to him, as he knows his team desperately needs him on the field:

“I’ve played through things that should’ve sidelined me before and I’m going to continue to fight and I’ll do what’s best for the team and for myself,” he said. “But we have high hopes for this season and what we want to do. And nothing like this is going to hold us back or me back. We’re going to find a way to win.”

Garrett stated that he’s not going to stop playing unless his arm is falling off, and he’s having one of the best seasons of his career, if not the best.

Against all odds, the Browns are 7-4 mostly because of their stellar defense, and he knows the team cannot afford to have him on the sidelines, especially after already losing both Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson for the season.