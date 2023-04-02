Browns Nation

Fans React To What Tyreek Hill Reportedly Said About The Browns

By

Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up prior to a game against the New York Jets while wearing a shirt in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida. Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals and remains in intensive care.
(Photo by Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images)

 

In a surprising move to many fans of both teams, Tyreek Hill was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Miami Dolphins.

At a recent jersey signing event, one Cleveland Browns fan asked Hill why he didn’t join their team.

Hill responded, saying “I tried, but they didn’t want me.”

For many Browns fans, this response came as a shock, as many weren’t aware that acquiring Hill was ever an option.

As this fan put it, they feel sick about the potential that Hill could have ended up on their roster.

Many have pointed to the Browns’ receiving corps as an area of growth, and Hill might have slotted in nicely.

However, while there was some shock and awe from some Browns fans, others refused to believe that this was ever a possibility.

After Deshaun Watson was inked to a fully guaranteed, $230 million contract, many fans believed that the organization’s hands were tied.

In their minds, even if Hill wanted to join the Browns, the team couldn’t afford him.

Many Browns fans have expressed differing opinions on Watson’s contract.

On one hand, the team received a former MVP candidate, who will hopefully impact the organization for a long time.

On the other, it limits their ability to make massive free agency moves, including an opportunity to sign a player of Hill’s caliber.

Was this a missed opportunity by Andrew Berry, as this fan indicates?

Ultimately, Browns fans may never know.

About Andrew Elmquist

Andrew Elmquist graduated from Winona State University with bachelor's degrees in Communication Studies and Spanish. He is a budding analyst in the sports industry, working with The Cold Wire, EatWatchBet and the Commish Brands. Andrew also enjoys long walks on the beach, spending time with his beautiful wife, and playing both real-life and fantasy sports. Make sure to follow him on Twitter @andrewelmquist1 as well!

