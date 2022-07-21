Fellow NFL Stars Explain Myles Garrett’s Madden Rating

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett earned the highest honor in the Madden NFL 23 football game after becoming a member of the prestigious 99 Club.

To make his rating official, he received a 99 Club gold chain and trophy from Pro Football Hall of Famer Bruce Smith.

The former Texas A&M standout deserves that after a season wherein he had career highs of 51 total tackles, 16 sacks, and three passes defended.

Those numbers earned him a second consecutive inclusion in the Associated Press First-Team All-Pro.

The top overall selection in the 2017 NFL Draft also made it to the Pro Bowl.

But aside from his individual accolades, his contemporaries on the field explain why he deserves the 99 rating in Madden.

The short video features praise for Garrett from Aidan Hutchinson, Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, Zamir White, Justin Jefferson, Micah Parsons, Chris Olave, Dameon Pierce, Calvin Austin III.

Most of them had one-word responses with Hutchinson calling Garrett a “freak” while Gardner described him as “explosive.”

Olave said that Garrett is “strong” while Pierce described him as “nasty.”

Explanations On Garrett’s Game From Jefferson And Parsons

Jefferson, Garrett’s fellow All-Pro, described Garrett’s skill set as “unbelievable.”

Meanwhile, the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year said, “He’s splitting double teams and triple teams. His aim at the quarterback is just great. He makes you really respect him.”

Parsons added, “He knows how to create that separation. Myles Garrett is definitely that guy.”

With those statements, EA Sports rests its case for giving Garrett a 99 rating.

If his fellow players have given the sign of approval, then who can argue with them?

If you’re not convinced, just watch Garrett operate from the line of scrimmage every week to see for yourself.