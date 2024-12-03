Former Broncos Player Takes Shot At Jerry Jeudy After Monday’s Performance

The Cleveland Browns put up their best offensive performance of the season.

Two wide receivers topped the 100-yard mark, Jameis Winston threw for 497 yards and four touchdowns, and they scored 32 points on the road against one of the league’s top defenses.

Unfortunately, that didn’t translate into a win.

That’s why former Denver Broncos player Mark Schlereth wasn’t particularly impressed with Jerry Jeudy’s numbers.

He took to X to take a jab at Jeudy and the Browns, asking how the game ended despite the former Broncos wide receiver’s performance.

I’m sorry I dozed off. How did they do? Was it a big win? https://t.co/PMNadi1fdE — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) December 3, 2024

Jeudy had a career game against his former team.

The Browns clearly wanted to help him put on a show at Mile High, as he was targeted a team-high 13 times.

He hauled in nine receptions for a career-best 235 yards and one touchdown.

He broke free for a 70-yard explosion in the second half, entering the endzone untouched.

This game meant more for the Alabama product.

He reportedly felt misused in Denver, and the fact that they gave up on him and traded him for such little return must have hurt his ego.

Also, he had several run-ins with local fans and media members, including legendary WR Steve Smith Sr., so chances are he’s not the most popular guy in Denver.

The Browns, however, must feel great about the deal they gave him right now, as he’s emerged as a potential WR1 for them since Jameis Winston took the reins of the offense five weeks ago.

NEXT:

Joe Thomas Calls For Rule Change In The NFL