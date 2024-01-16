Browns Nation

Former Browns 1st Rounder Is Joining New League

Former Cleveland Browns receiver Corey Coleman
Corey Coleman (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images)

 

With their Wild Card game loss to the Houston Texans, the Cleveland Browns football team begins the long offseason.

During this time, wheeling and dealing will commence to fortify the roster and prepare for another playoff run in 2024.

Fringe players hoping to join an NFL team will spend this offseason playing in the United Football League (UFL).

The UFL is a new league that merged the XFL and the USFL.

Browns and NFL analyst Tony Grossi recently posted on Twitter that former Cleveland first-round pick Corey Coleman will play for the Michigan Panthers franchise.

Coleman was the 15th overall selection in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Browns after a college career at Baylor.

As a rookie, Coleman started 10 games and posted 33 catches for 413 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2017, he had 23 receptions for 305 yards and two scores.

Then, on an episode of the HBO hit series “Hard Knocks”, which was filmed in Cleveland during the 2018 preseason, Coleman made a costly mistake.

He complained about not receiving first-team reps and demanded to be traded.

The Browns granted Coleman his wish and traded him to the Buffalo Bills.

Coleman was then cut by the Bills, signed by New England, cut by the Pats, and then signed by the New York Giants, where he had five receptions in 2018.

After being unable to stick with a franchise for the next four years, Coleman signed with the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in 2023.

He led the league in receiving yards with 669, along with 51 receptions and four touchdowns.

