Browns Nation

Thursday, June 19, 2025
Former Browns Bust Signs With Cowboys

Former Browns Bust Signs With Cowboys

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns thought they found a defensive disruptor when they selected Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Oklahoma standout arrived with impressive power and athleticism that suggested he could anchor their interior defensive line.

Instead, his tenure in Cleveland became a cautionary tale of unfulfilled potential.

That disappointing chapter may soon find its redemption story. The Athletic’s Jon Machota reported that Winfrey is getting another shot at NFL success.

“The Cowboys are signing CB Robert Rochell and DT Perrion Winfrey,” Machota shared.

Winfrey’s Browns experience never matched the expectations that came with his draft selection.

Off-field issues plagued his early career while his production remained underwhelming. His rookie season produced modest numbers across 13 games with just 0.5 sacks, 22 tackles, and two pass deflections.

Those statistics fell well below what Cleveland envisioned from their fourth-round investment.

The Browns anticipated his college athleticism would translate into consistent pressure up the middle.

However, Winfrey struggled with basic fundamentals like shedding blocks and timing his pass rush moves.

His inconsistent effort and limited impact eventually led to his release from Cleveland.

Following his departure from the Browns, Winfrey briefly landed on the New York Jets practice squad before appearing in one game.

He then took his talents to the Birmingham Stallions in the UFL, where he began rebuilding his reputation.

Last season with Birmingham, he recorded 29 tackles, two tackles for loss, and one sack while earning All-UFL recognition for his improved play.

The Dallas Cowboys represent a fresh opportunity for Winfrey to prove his NFL worthiness. Dallas needs depth at defensive tackle, giving him a legitimate pathway to compete for roster spots during training camp.

Browns Nation