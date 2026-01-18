Report: Browns Request Second Interview With Grant Udinski

The Browns just made one of their loudest moves yet in this head coaching search.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the team has requested a second interview with Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski. This one will be in person.

“Browns now have requested a second head coaching interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski — this time in person, per sources. Udinski would become the youngest NFL head coach ever hired if he lands the job, at just 30 years old,” Schefter wrote.

Browns now have requested a second head coaching interview with Jaguars OC Grant Udinski — this time in person, per sources. Udinski would become the youngest NFL head coach ever hired if he lands the job, at just 30 years old. pic.twitter.com/bH2vGbfN2Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2026

Second interviews are where teams stop kicking tires and start getting serious.

Udinski is not just another name on a long list anymore. He is officially in the final mix.

At only 30 years old, Udinski would become the youngest head coach in NFL history if he lands the job. That alone tells you how highly the Browns think of him. NFL teams do not bring someone back for a second interview unless they believe he can realistically run the entire operation.

This also fits what we have been hearing for weeks.

Around the league, Cleveland is viewed as a team open to pairing its elite defense with a young offensive minded head coach, especially one who would keep Jim Schwartz in place as defensive coordinator.

He has quickly built a reputation as one of the brightest young offensive minds in the league, rising fast through the coaching ranks and earning strong reviews for his work developing quarterbacks and building modern passing concepts. Jacksonville’s offense took a noticeable step forward under his guidance, and his ability to communicate and teach has come up repeatedly in league circles.

From the Browns’ perspective, the logic is simple.

This roster already has its identity on defense. What it lacks is stability and direction on offense. With Shedeur Sanders entering year two, Deshaun Watson still on the books, and multiple draft picks available, the Browns are staring at a full-scale offensive reset.

That is why Udinski being brought back is significant.

It does not mean the job is his.

Jim Schwartz is still in the race. Other candidates are still involved. And the front office has made it clear they are being thorough.

But this move confirms one thing. Grant Udinski is no longer just an interesting option.

He is a real contender.

And the Browns are clearly taking him seriously.

NEXT:

Browns Reportedly Request Second Interview With Todd Monken