Former Browns Coach Gets Honest About Nick Chubb’s Future

The Cleveland Browns face a difficult decision regarding Nick Chubb’s future as they maintain a cautious stance on their commitments.

Following a disappointing 3-14 season, Chubb’s remarkable comeback in Week 7 stood out as a rare bright spot.

After enduring a year of recovery and two surgeries from a severe knee injury, he marked his return with a touchdown that lifted team spirits.

Yet the reality remains – Chubb hasn’t quite recaptured his former dominance, presenting the Browns with some tough decisions ahead.

In a recent conversation with Browns legend Hanford Dixon, former Cleveland Browns coach Stump Mitchell shared his insights on Chubb’s challenging season.

Despite the setbacks that raised questions about his recovery, Mitchell maintained an optimistic outlook on Chubb’s ability to bounce back.

“I took a look at that first touchdown that he scored, even though it was only a two-yard run. There was so much he had to do. He had to stop all of a sudden, make a jump cut and then change directions again. So I thought Nick possessed everything that he did in the past. Even though it was a two-yard run, I could see everything that he did,” Mitchell reflected.

.@HanfordDixon29 asked Stump Mitchell if he forsees any problems for Nick Chubb. #DawgPound "No I don't, I thought Nick possessed everything he did in the past last year. He did a great job in terms of getting ready to get back and play well." – Former RB coach @StumpCoach pic.twitter.com/37FFjCv4mL — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) January 22, 2025

Mitchell’s analysis focused on the nuances of Chubb’s movement during that short touchdown run, pointing out the agility and precision that echoed his pre-injury form.

He also praised the exceptional efforts of Cleveland’s training and strength staff in preparing Chubb for his comeback.

The combination of the team’s resources and Chubb’s determination remains crucial to his recovery journey.

The Browns’ backfield situation hangs in the balance should Chubb depart.

While Jerome Ford has shown flashes of potential, consistency has eluded him.

D’Onta Foreman, who served as a reliable backup, is approaching free agency, and Pierre Strong Jr., though present in the rotation, hasn’t demonstrated the capability to step into a leading role.

NEXT:

Browns Insider Believes Team Could Trade Key Defender