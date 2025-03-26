Browns Nation

Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Former Browns Coach Gregg Williams Has Landed A New Job

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by John Grieshop/Getty Images)

 

Former Cleveland Browns head coach Gregg Williams is going back to college.

He’s joining the big wave of proven coaches uplifting and revolutionizing HBCU programs.

According to newly appointed head coach Reggie Barlow, Williams will be the defensive coordinator at Tennessee State (via Kyle T. Mosley).

Barlow and Williams are already familiar with one another.

Williams was his defensive coordinator and secondary coach for the DC Defenders two years ago, and they made it to the 2023 XFL Championship Game together.

He comes with an extensive background and proven success at all levels, as he was the defensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints that won Super Bowl XLIV, and he was also a part of the Tennessee Titans’ staff when they lost to the then-St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl XXXIV.

He’s been a coach since 1980 and has coached at all levels, from high school all the way to the top.

The Buffalo Bills gave him his first head coaching opportunity in 2001.

Then, in 2004, he became the Washington Redskins’ defensive coordinator, followed by a stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars before arriving in New Orleans.

He was shortly suspended because of his alleged involvement in the Bounty Gate scandal, but he was reinstated shortly after and became the defensive coordinator for the Rams.

Of course, he was also the defensive coordinator for the Browns in 2017 and 2018 before a two-year tenure with the New York Jets.

Williams is currently still with the DC Defenders, and Barlow announced that he would only take his new job after the UFL season.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

