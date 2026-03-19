Former Browns Coach Lands New Job With Packers

It’s exciting that the Cleveland Browns have an entirely new coaching staff heading into 2026 as the franchise attempts to do a full reset and get things turned around after winning just eight games over the last two years. As disappointing as this recent stretch has been, it can’t be forgotten that Kevin Stefanski led this organization to some of the highest highs it has ever had during his six years at the helm.

Stefanski had a lot of great assistant coaches on his staff as well, one of whom has now landed a new job with the Green Bay Packers.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz shared on X that former Browns offensive assistant and tight ends coach TC McCartney is joining Matt LaFleur’s staff as an offensive assistant. McCartney was with the Browns as an offensive assistant in 2014 and assumed the same role with the Browns again from 2020-21 before Stefanski promoted him to tight ends coach in 2022-23.

“Sources: The Packers are hiring TC McCartney as an offensive assistant on Matt LaFleur’s staff. McCartney, a former LSU QB, has previous NFL experience as a QBs coach and TEs coach, along with extensive experience in the Shanahan system,” Schultz posted on X.

Sources: The #Packers are hiring TC McCartney as an offensive assistant on Matt LaFleur’s staff. McCartney, a former LSU QB, has previous NFL experience as a QBs coach and TEs coach, along with extensive experience in the Shanahan system. pic.twitter.com/Adfb4BOb3a — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 19, 2026

McCartney is well-traveled in his coaching journey and spent last year as the quarterbacks coach for the New England Patriots. He also has two separate stints on the San Francisco 49ers’ staff and also spent time with the Denver Broncos.

He’ll now have a great offense to work with and a reliable quarterback in Jordan Love, so perhaps he will stick in Green Bay for an extended period of time. It can’t be easy joining new teams so often, and he has paid his dues to start being considered for a big promotion at some point.

It would be nice to see him capitalize on this opportunity and parlay it into an offensive coordinator job in the near future. As an exciting young coach moving up the ranks, it’s inspiring to see him working hard and continuing to open up great opportunities for himself.

Browns fans all wish him nothing but the best.

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Analyst Reveals Browns’ Biggest Remaining Needs