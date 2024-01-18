Browns Nation

Former Browns Coach Notes ‘Awful’ Body Language In Loss To Texans

By

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 13: Dalton Schultz #86 of the Houston Texans scores a 37 yard touchdown against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter in the AFC Wild Card Playoffs at NRG Stadium on January 13, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
(Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns arrived in NRG Stadium with plenty of confidence.

They looked like a team that knew they could get the job done.

That confidence only lasted for about half of the game.

Joe Flacco did not have his best performance, and the team pretty much crumbled from that point.

That’s why former Browns Defensive Coordinator and interim Head Coach Gregg Williams put them on blast.

Talking on the Come Get Some podcast, Williams ripped Browns players for their poor body language, pretty much letting the Texans know that they were waiving the white flag (via Browns Therapy).

Truth be told, it’s hard to keep your head up when you see the game slip right through your fingers.

Then again, it’s the playoffs we’re talking about, and we’ve seen some epic comebacks throughout the course of the history of this league, so Williams has a valid point there.

This Browns team fought hard more often than not, regardless of the score or the opponent, and that grit and grind helped them reach that point.

So, it was kind of disappointing to see their body language in that game, especially on the defensive side of the field, as this team usually rallied behind their defense.

The Browns will come back stronger from this.

This bitter taste in their mouths is something they won’t forget any time soon, and we can only hope they’re able to build from this emotional roller coaster of a season.

