Insider Warns Todd Monken Could Be Set Up To Fail

Todd Monken has been given the big job of head coach of the Cleveland Browns, but there are still questions about how much power he really has. In the weeks since his hiring, there has been some movement around who will join him on the coaching staff, but there are still plenty of vacancies.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Grossi wondered if Monken has the power to hire his own staff. If he doesn’t, Grossi believes that will doom Monken and his potential with the Browns.

“If that’s the case, this new staff is doomed to failure because you have to establish your turf right off the bat,” Grossi said.

"If that's the case, this new staff is doomed to fail," – @TonyGrossi on if Todd Monken isn't allowed to hire his own staff. pic.twitter.com/LsqiFzUzW9 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 16, 2026

Throughout the hiring process, reports said that the Browns were adamant about keeping defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz within the organization. They loved what he had done with the defense and didn’t want to see him walk away.

Monken was reportedly okay with keeping Schwartz around, but that point ended up being moot because he walked away from the franchise after not receiving the head coach position. Beyond Schwartz, there isn’t a ton of clarity about how much ability Monken has.

Has he been truly handed the keys to the franchise and told to hire whoever he wants, or are the Browns controlling things? Some of the recent hires have been men from Monken’s past, suggesting that the new recruits are people hand-picked by him.

If Monken can’t choose his staff, that is a sign that the Browns’ ownership and front office still have a big say in the day-to-day operations of the team. That does not bode well for other decisions Monken will have to make, such as who will be the quarterback and who will start.

If he isn’t the one who gets the final say, Grossi and others think that Monken won’t truly have control and power over this team, which could point them in the wrong direction. How can he lead his players and coaches if he doesn’t choose who they are?

