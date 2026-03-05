Analyst Raises Interesting Theory About Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of options when it comes to quarterback next year, including using some of the young players who just enjoyed their first season in the league.

The Browns have had nothing but good things to say about Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel, although many reports have suggested they could move on from one or both of them in the offseason.

While speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo questioned whether the Browns are really committed to Gabriel or if they are trying to put together a deal for him that brings them a draft pick.

“Will all three of these quarterbacks be on the roster? Are they pumping up Dillon Gabriel because they want to get a 5th round draft pick for him?” Rizzo said.

"Are they pumping up Dillon Gabriel because they want to get a 5th round draft pick for him?," – Rizz wonders 🧐 Will Shedeur Sanders, Deshaun Watson, and Dillon Gabriel all be on the Browns roster come August? pic.twitter.com/HwQjtvxb6U — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 5, 2026

Gabriel played in 10 games last season, starting in six of them and completing 110 of his 185 passes for 937 yards. There is no doubt that fans wanted more from him, and some feel that the team should move on from him.

In public, the Browns have stood by Gabriel. They haven’t revealed their plans for him, but they seem very fond of the 25-year-old third-round pick. However, maybe they are just saying the right things because they want to bolster his value.

If other teams hear the right things about Gabriel, they could be willing to send a draft pick to Cleveland in exchange for him.

Gabriel went as the 94th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 draft. If he is turned into a fifth-round pick this offseason, it’ll be a painful sign of how tough his first season was. But even though he didn’t blow the fans away during his rookie year, he could find a second life with another team.

People wonder how likely it is that Gabriel, Sanders, and Deshaun Watson are all in the quarterback room when the new season begins. The chances of the Browns cutting ties with at least one of them seem high. Watson is contractually and financially tied to the team, and Sanders carries certain prominence with the front office, fans, and media.

That leaves Gabriel as the odd man out, which means the Browns could be most inclined to move beyond him. If that is the direction they go in, they will try to get a draft pick for him.

Gabriel could be on the verge of learning just how tough a business the NFL can be.

