Josh Cribbs Reveals 2 Biggest Things He’s Looking Forward To This Season

While everybody talks about the NFL Draft, the Cleveland Browns and their fans are already focused on the upcoming campaign.

The Browns won’t be on the clock until the second round, and they don’t have that many draft picks, so their roster is almost set.

With that in mind, former Browns star Josh Cribbs talked about the things he’s looking forward to the most for next season.

In the latest edition of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, he said that he wants to watch Deshaun Watson getting back to full strength and finally meeting the expectations.

The two biggest things @JoshCribbs16 is looking forward to this season #DawgPound 1. Deshaun Watson's return and meeting expectations 🏹

2. The comeback story of Nick Chubb 🦇 pic.twitter.com/RzF5QNT3ZG — The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs (@TheCribbsShow) April 24, 2024

He also talked about Nick Chubb’s recovery and bounce-back after a season-ending injury.

Notably, health will be the most important thing for Kevin Stefanski’s team in 2024.

The team suffered a flurry of injuries all over the roster last season, and while they were able to get by without some of their best players, it came back to bite them in the playoffs.

The defense is one of the best in the game, and that’s going to continue to be the case for as long as Jim Schwartz is out there calling the shots.

The offense, however, needs to step up, and having one of the best running backs in the game will obviously be a major factor in that.

As for Watson, this will be his third season with the organization, and while he’s shown some glimpses of his former play, he has yet to pay back the major investment the team made to get him here.

