Nick Chubb Shows Off Strength Amid Uncertain Future

The 2025 NFL Draft is officially in the books, and Nick Chubb is still a free agent.

Several Cleveland Browns fans may have lost hope of a potential reunion after watching the team take two running backs in the draft.

Chubb, on the other hand, is clearly looking to send a message to the rest of the league.

As shown by Brad Stainbrook on X, the former star running back shared another clip of his insane workout videos and strength on Instagram.

Nick Chubb just posted another workout video on Instagram this morning. Clearly sending a message now. The #Browns drafted two running backs last week. pic.twitter.com/klNX4JOWqd — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) April 29, 2025

Chubb had a down season after sustaining a season-ending knee injury two years ago.

He’s not particularly young for a running back, and with a stacked running back class entering the league, it wasn’t hard to understand why multiple teams opted not to give him a call.

There were rumors about the Browns potentially bringing him back on a team-friendly and incentives-based deal if they still had a role for him, but that might not longer be the case.

They took Quinshon Judkins and Dylan Sampson, both of whom should be at the top of the depth chart and could be legitimate stars at the next level.

They also have Jerome Ford, who has been underwhelming as the lead back.

Even so, Chubb will most likely get an opportunity at some point in the offseason or even in the season, it just might not be in Cleveland.

NEXT:

Analyst Believes Browns Made A Mistake Signing WR