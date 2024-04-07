Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, April 7, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Former Browns First-Round Pick Makes An Admission About His Injuries

Former Browns First-Round Pick Makes An Admission About His Injuries

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.
(Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

 

Before the NFL season starts, it’s always good to sit down and chat with former Cleveland Browns players about everything from their playing days to their personal lives.

Recently, “The Hanford Dixon Show” was lucky enough to be joined by former Browns defensive tackle Phil Taylor.

Taylor was drafted by the Browns in the first round with the 21st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft.

After an impressive rookie season where he collected 59 tackles and four sacks, Taylor was selected to the Pro Football Weekly All-Rookie team.

Unfortunately, Taylor’s rookie year ended up being the best year of his career, which was riddled by one knee injury after another.

When asked on the show about what it was like to recover from so many injuries, Taylor was very honest with how it affected him mentally and physically (via The Hanford Dixon Show on Twitter).

Taylor’s first two knee injuries and surgeries happened while he was with the Browns, with the second one being at the tail-end of his stint with the team.

From there, he signed with the Denver Broncos before getting cut prior to the start of the 2016 NFL season.

Upon getting cut, Taylor signed with the Washington Commanders, Redskins at the time, and sustained a terrible quad tear.

The quad tear essentially marked the end of his NFL career, as Taylor never played another snap.

Taylor said that while it was tough to recover physically and go through rehab repeatedly, the hardest part was recovering mentally.

You can only go through so many knee injuries as a defensive tackle before they catch up to you, and Taylor is living proof.

NEXT:  Browns Defender Opens Up About Facing Baker Mayfield
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Baker Mayfield of Carolina Panthers looks on prior to the Pre-Season Friendly match between Chelsea FC and Charlotte FC at Bank of America Stadium on July 20, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Defender Opens Up About Facing Baker Mayfield

13 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar talks with Hall of Fame running back Jim Brown before the start of the game against the Miami Dolphins on September 25, 2016 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Bernie Kosar Remembers Important Day Of His Browns Career

48 mins ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry walks the field before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Draft Analyst Explains What Makes Most Sense For Browns At No. 54

56 mins ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Tulane QB Reportedly Had A Visit With The Browns

21 hours ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Myles Garrett Starred In Curious Encounter In Tokyo

24 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt

Insider Reveals Who Was Behind Alex Van Pelt Firing

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Set To Reveal Notable Uniform Change This Month

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Spotted At Notable NCAA Game

1 day ago

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Browns Hosted QB Prospect On Top 30 Visit This Week

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Questions Deshaun Watson's Comments About His Health

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Sends Clear Message About New Browns QB

2 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Phil Taylor

Former Browns Top Pick Recalls Big Reaction To Being Drafted By Cleveland

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Spent Quality Time With Fans On Thursday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Reporter Makes Strong Case For Kevin Stefanski To Remain Browns Play-Caller

3 days ago

Former BYU OL Kingsley Suamataia

Versatile OT Draft Prospect Visited The Browns Wednesday

3 days ago

Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield

New Browns QB Shows Admiration For Baker Mayfield

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns WR Jerry Jeudy

Browns Coach Shares Honest Thoughts On Jerry Jeudy

3 days ago

Former Florida State RB Trey Benson

Field Yates' Latest Mock Draft Has Browns Picking RB At No. 54

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Analyst Reveals Browns 'Likely' Moves To Bolster The Defense

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns DE Ogbo Okoronkwo

Ogbo Okoronkwo Sets High Expectations For Next Season

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Jameis Winston

Jameis Winston Gets Honest On Difficulties Of Being An NFL QB

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome

Greg Newsome II Welcomes Latest Browns Addition

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns NFL Draft

Top WR Prospect Appears To Be In Cleveland

5 days ago

Justin Hardee #34 of the New York Jets congratulates Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs after the game at MetLife Stadium on October 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Justin Hardee Sends Big Message After Signing With Browns

5 days ago

Browns Nation