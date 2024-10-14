Former Browns GM Reveals Disturbing Observation About Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns have won just one game this season.

They did so against the then-winning less Jacksonville Jaguars, who have also won one game.

Needless to say, that’s far from ideal for a team that was hoping to get back to the playoffs this season.

Notably, a lot of that falls on Deshaun Watson’s shoulders.

At least, that’s how former NFL GM Michael Lombardi feels.

Talking to TMZ Sports, Lombardi claimed that Watson has been “horrible.”

He questioned his motivation — or lack thereof — after getting that huge, fully guaranteed contract.

“I think he’s rich. He’s guaranteed rich. There’s no performance base. He’s lost his motivation, he’s lost his drive,” Lombardi said.

Lombardi stated that there’s no way that analytics-driven people, such as GM Andrew Berry, HC Kevin Stefanski, or President Paul DePodesta could look at the numbers and still think that Deshaun Watson gives them an opportunity to win.

He also called them out for not even giving Joe Flacco a contract after he led them to the playoffs, stating that they did so because they knew that the entire locker room felt like Flacco was a better option for them than Watson.

The days go by, the clock keeps ticking, and it’s becoming painfully evident that Watson may no longer be the player he was before his legal turmoil.

This Browns team is very talented and, injuries aside, they should be in the mix for a playoff spot year in and year out.

It’s never easy to admit you were wrong, but the Browns aren’t the only team to mess things up with a trade and won’t be the last.

Now, it’s all about making things right.

