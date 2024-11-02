Former Browns GM Reveals His Outlook For Team At Trade Deadline

The Cleveland Browns are looking to continue the momentum they created after defeating the Baltimore Ravens as they head into a tough matchup with the No. 1 scoring defense of the Los Angeles Chargers.

With the NFL trade deadline days away, and the Browns the subject of several rumors, it remains to be seen what approach they will take.

One former Browns general manager recently shared his outlook after watching what Jameis Winston was able to do taking over for injured Deshaun Watson.

“I don’t know if you want to give up on the season yet,” Michael Lombardi said on Sports4CLE on Cleveland.com.

Lombardi mentioned how it’s important to weigh the pros and cons of trading talented players like pass rusher Za’Darius Smith and the message it sends to the roster.

Trading more players, as they did with wide receiver Amari Cooper, could send the message that the Browns are giving up on the season, and as Lombardi said, that might not be worth doing given how the team is rallying behind Winston.

Smith is the most likely candidate to be moved, but with Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jordan Hicks out with injuries, the linebacker and pass-rushing units are thin.

So, if the Browns have any intentions of continuing to build on their momentum, the organization has to be cautious approaching the deadline.

NEXT:

Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Browns' Injuries This Season