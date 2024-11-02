Myles Garrett Gets Honest About Browns’ Injuries This Season

The Cleveland Browns are hoping the Week 8 win against the Baltimore Ravens will serve as a turning point in the season, but at 2-6, they still have a long way to go to get back to relevancy around the league.

One of the reasons the Browns have had a rough go of it has been the injuries on both sides of the ball, and though no one in the organization is using that as an excuse, star defensive end Myles Garrett recently opened up about the team’s injury woes.

“We’re no strangers to this. Guys have had a next-man-up mentality for a while now, knowing that you can get your opportunity at the drop of a hat and you gotta be ready, and even gotta be ready to pay out of position,” Garrett said, via Camryn Justice of WEWS.

Asked #Browns Myles Garrett how the defense has responded to injuries this week, especially in the LBs room. Said they're no strangers to it—and while they're looking forward to getting guys back he's also "looking forward to seeing their replacements make a name for themselves" pic.twitter.com/jhjOxwQFHF — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) November 1, 2024

The Browns will be without star linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah for the foreseeable future after he was placed on injured reserve due to the neck injury he suffered during his collision with Ravens running back Derrick Henry.

Denzel Ward’s status is also up in the air as the safety is dealing with another concussion, while middle linebacker Jordan Hicks will also be out.

The Browns will look to patch things ahead of their tough matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers, who have the league’s No. 1 scoring defense and will provide a tough test for Jameis Winston and the new Browns offense.

