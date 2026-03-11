Former Browns Kicker Signs With Jets

The Cleveland Browns have had some turnover in recent years at the kicker position, but after a strong rookie year, the hope is that Andre Szmyt can stick around and solve the team’s kicking woes for a long time. He made 24 of his 27 kicks as a rookie and missed just one extra point.

Szmyt is looking to put an end to this revolving door of kickers, and one of those previous kickers recently found himself a new home.

Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz shared on X that the New York Jets are signing former Browns kicker Cade York to a one-year deal. After not appearing in a regular season game last season, York gets another shot to crack a roster.

“Sources: The Jets are signing K Cade York to a 1-year deal. Veteran Nick Folk signed with the Falcons this week, so the Jets now add the former 4th-round pick with a chance to win the job,” Schultz posted on X.

Sources: The #Jets are signing K Cade York to a 1-year deal. Veteran Nick Folk signed with the Falcons this week, so the Jets now add the former 4th-round pick with a chance to win the job. pic.twitter.com/8XD7SWY9Vg — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 11, 2026

York was a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2022 and lasted just one season in Cleveland, which is quite the black eye on the front office. He missed eight field goal attempts and a pair of extra points, which cost him his job.

He has appeared in just six games since for the Washington Commanders and Cincinnati Bengals, making just nine of his 13 attempts over that span. As the only kicker on the roster at the moment, he now has an inside track to a starting gig once again, and it could be his last if he doesn’t improve.

It hurts to revisit some of this team’s draft shortcomings, but Szmyt has inspired hope that the kicking game is in good hands. Hopefully York can find another gear to his game and find the kind of success Browns fans hoped he could have found in Cleveland as well.

NEXT:

Analyst Gives Browns Middling Grade For Offseason Moves So Far