Former Browns LB Signs With Titans

The Cleveland Browns have continued to reshape their roster this offseason, and that has led to some familiar faces moving on to new opportunities around the league.

One of those players has now officially found a new home.

Linebacker Mohamoud Diabate, who spent the past three seasons with the Browns, is heading to the AFC South after reaching an agreement with a new team in free agency. The move comes after Cleveland chose not to tender him as a restricted free agent, allowing him to test the open market.

NFL insider Tom Pelissero shared the news on social media.

“The Titans agreed to terms with LB Mohamoud Diabate, sources tell The Insiders. Diabate played in 46 games (18 starts) over three seasons with the Browns, who didn’t tender him as an RFA. Deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup,” Pelissero posted on X.

The Titans agreed to terms with LB Mohamoud Diabate, sources tell The Insiders. Diabate played in 46 games (18 starts) over three seasons with the Browns, who didn’t tender him as an RFA. Deal negotiated by @davidcanter and @NessMugrabi of @aurasportsgroup pic.twitter.com/Lgjw28DSmZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 22, 2026

Diabate quietly carved out a role for himself during his time in Cleveland. While he was not always a full-time starter, he proved to be a reliable depth option and contributor on defense and special teams. Appearing in 46 games with 18 starts, he showed flashes of his athleticism and ability to impact the game, particularly in rotational situations.

From Tennessee’s perspective, this signing represents a low-risk move with potential upside. Diabate brings experience, versatility, and familiarity with multiple defensive looks, which could help him compete for snaps right away.

It is also worth noting that players in Diabate’s position often benefit from a change of scenery. With more opportunity and a fresh system, he could take another step forward in his development and carve out a larger role than he had in Cleveland.

While this may not be the most headline-grabbing move of the offseason, it is another example of how quickly rosters can change in the NFL.

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