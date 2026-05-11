Former Browns WR Is Signing With The Broncos

A veteran taking part in a tryout at an NFL rookie minicamp knows he may be facing his last chance to extend his career. However, the invitation could be seen as a good sign as teams evaluate what they still need coming out of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Browns had one significant veteran tryout at their recent minicamp with the presence of wide receiver Jalen Reagor. The first-round pick from the 2020 NFL Draft would be joining his fifth team in that short time, but head coach Todd Monken had some encouraging words for him.

One former Browns wide receiver took advantage of his tryout opportunity elsewhere, as, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, veteran Mike Woods is signing with the Denver Broncos.

“Former Browns WR Mike Woods is signing with the Broncos after his tryout at last weekend’s rookie minicamp, source said,” Pelissero wrote.

Former Browns WR Mike Woods is signing with the Broncos after his tryout at last weekend’s rookie minicamp, source said. pic.twitter.com/lQ8EkN4d0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 11, 2026

Woods played in 15 games for the Browns over two seasons, in 2022 and 2024. He sat out the 2023 season after suffering an Achilles injury while working out with quarterback Deshaun Watson during the offseason. That year, he also served a six-game NFL suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

A sixth-round pick by the Browns in the 2022 NFL Draft, Woods appeared in 10 games as a rookie. He made five receptions on 10 targets for 45 yards, while also contributing on special teams.

In 2024, he returned to action in Week 12 and made two starts in five games. He had seven catches for 65 yards on 17 targets. Woods was released by the Browns last preseason after injuring his hand. He eventually wound up on the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad.

Now, he will join the Broncos, who have a very deep group of wide receivers. Denver added Jaylen Waddle in a trade this offseason to join a group that includes Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Marvin Mims Jr.

The Browns have not made a similar quick decision as far as Reagor is concerned, as Cleveland has added potential rookie starters KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston to a wide receiver group that has returning players Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and Isaiah Bond.

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