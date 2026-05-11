All Signs Are Pointing To A Very Different Browns Season In 2026

The Cleveland Browns emerged from the 2025 NFL Draft with a superb rookie class, but it did not translate into many more victories. Despite adding seven important contributors, including Defensive Rookie of the Year Carson Schwesinger, the Browns managed to win just five games last season, after three the year before.

Now, with another highly rated rookie class coming in from the 2026 NFL Draft, on the heels of last year’s group, the on-field results could finally see a significant turnaround. Of course, that will have a lot to do with the starting quarterback, but at least the offense now has a supporting cast that can match the defense as a playoff-caliber unit.

With that in mind, insider Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com said she sees a bright future for the Browns’ 2026 rookie class, which could begin with a postseason berth this season.

“I think it’s a great rookie class. These guys are going to contribute in a big way to victories this season, but it’s all going to come down to the quarterback. I think the Browns, right now, have a roster that can win somewhere between eight and 10 games. If things go really well with their quarterback play, they could possibly be in the conversation for a Wild Card berth in December. If things don’t go so well, I still think that they can approach eight victories. I still see a championship-caliber defense and now a completely overhauled offense. I do think the future looks pretty bright for this season, and they’re going to try to win,” Cabot said.

High praise for the #Browns rookie class from @MaryKayCabot 👀 She called them great and key contributors to winning this season. Mary Kay also believes Cleveland has a roster that can win 8–10 games and possibly make the playoffs as a Wild Card team 🏈🔥 You buying in? 🤔… pic.twitter.com/BOoJSeR5sS — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) May 11, 2026

The Browns used their top three draft picks and eight of their 10 total on offensive players. They addressed their most glaring needs by selecting projected starting left tackle Spencer Fano at No. 9 overall, and potential starting wide receivers KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston at No. 24 and No. 39, respectively.

One of the most significant selections could be fifth-round center, Parker Brailsford. If he can become a starter, as some analysts believe, that would allow the Browns to play veteran free agent acquisition Elgton Jenkins at his Pro Bowl position of guard, putting the five best linemen on the field at one time rather than mixing and matching.

Pass-catching tight ends Joe Royer and Carsen Ryan, and swing tackle Austin Barber, could have important depth roles that would prevent a significant drop-off in production if they are called upon. Then there is developmental quarterback Taylen Green, a sixth-round pick who can put his impressive physical skills to use in specialized situations.

Such lofty projections would put a lot more pressure than there already would be on starting quarterback Deshaun Watson or Shedeur Sanders, but it is better to have this kind of optimism than the idea of facing another inevitable lost season.

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