Browns Send Emotional Goodbye Message To Nine-Year Fan Favorite

David Njoku left the Cleveland Browns as a free agent this offseason and looked to be one of the top tight ends on the market. However, it took longer than many people may have expected for him to find a new team, perhaps based on his age and diminished production in the past two seasons.

Even though it was delayed, Njoku may have found a perfect opportunity for himself as he looks to compete for a Super Bowl in the final stages of his career. He reportedly is signing with the Los Angeles Chargers, getting a one-year deal worth $8 million to catch passes from quarterback Justin Herbert.

With Njoku’s destination confirmed, the Browns posted a thank you message to the longtime veteran on social media and wished him “the best of luck in LA.”

“Thank you David, for nine incredible years with us. Your passion, tenacity, and fire for the game and for this team were unmatched and we were grateful for it every week. From Chief Slams to mic’d up gems, we will never forget the many amazing moments that you brought us. We wish you the best of luck in LA,” the Browns wrote.

Thank you David, for nine incredible years with us. Your passion, tenacity, and fire for the game and for this team were unmatched and we were grateful for it every week. From Chief Slams to mic’d up gems, we will never forget the many amazing moments that you brought us. We wish… pic.twitter.com/buimd7FLmr — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 11, 2026

Njoku expressed similar sentiments toward the organization when it became clear following the 2025 season that he would not be returning to Cleveland. Browns general manager Andrew Berry also had kind words for Njoku, saying he would always be welcomed back to the Dawg Pound.

A first-round pick by Cleveland in the 2017 NFL Draft, Njoku ranks second in franchise history in touchdown catches (34) and receptions (384) by a tight end, behind Pro Football Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome. Njoku did miss 11 games over the past two seasons due to various injuries, and last year he had just 33 receptions for 293 yards and four TDs.

Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as Cleveland’s top tight end and led the team in receptions, yards and touchdowns last season as a rookie. In the 2026 NFL Draft, the Browns selected receiving tight ends Joe Royer in the fifth round and Carsen Ryan in the seventh round, and they also signed blocking tight end Jack Stoll earlier in the offseason as they attempt to replace Njoku.

Turning 30 years old in July, Njoku will try to help the Chargers get back to the playoffs for a third straight season, with a realistic goal of competing for a championship.

NEXT:

All Signs Are Pointing To A Very Different Browns Season In 2026