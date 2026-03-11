Former Browns OT Jedrick Wills Jr. Has Signed With A New Team

When the Cleveland Browns drafted left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. tenth overall in the 2020 draft, there were visions of him anchoring the blind side on this offensive line for a decade or more. While he got off to a strong start, knee injuries ultimately derailed what was shaping up to be a solid career.

His contract ran out and he took the entire 2025 season off to get fully healthy ahead of free agency this offseason, which is a wise and unprecedented move in the NFL. It worked out, because at just 26 years old, he has found a new home and is ready to restart his career and pick up where he left off.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shared that Wills is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears. Given the uncertainty the Bears have at left tackle, he may even get a chance to compete for the starting job.

“Former Browns first-round pick, OT Jedrick Wills Jr., is signing a one-year deal with the Chicago Bears, per source,” Schefter wrote.

Chicago recently re-signed left tackle Braxton Jones to a one-year deal worth $10 million despite being benched four games into the 2025 season. He was supplanted by Theo Benedet, and the Bears clearly still believe they need some more upside at the position and see Wills as somebody who could potentially give them that.

The Browns have done some work in free agency as well to bolster the offensive line, but there is still a gaping hole at left tackle that hasn’t been filled since Wills started going down with his knee injuries. Dawand Jones has been just as injury-prone in his place, which is why many have linked the Browns to a left tackle prospect with the No. 6 pick in the upcoming draft.

It’s great to see Wills get another chance, and hopefully he can prove himself and set himself up to re-enter free agency next offseason at 27 to secure himself a hefty bag. He was a once-great prospect who the Browns have yet to replace, but hopefully his true successor will find their way to Cleveland in the draft in a few weeks.

