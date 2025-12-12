Analyst Reveals Major Update About Kevin Stefanski, Andrew Berry’s Future

As the season winds down for the Cleveland Browns, there are many questions about the future of the team and especially its coach and general manager. But anyone wanting a clear picture of what’s ahead will have to wait.

Speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Tony Rizzo said that team ownership is still undecided about what will happen to Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. Even with some fans crying out for change and the lackluster season, no one is sure which direction the Browns will go.

“According to multiple sources, the Browns are still deciding the future of their coach and GM. If you think right now the Browns have a plan, they don’t,” Rizzo said.

Rizz is hearing that Jimmy Haslam is still undecided about whether or not to bring back Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry. What do you think the Browns should do? pic.twitter.com/slWmMnwT7O — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) December 12, 2025

Rizzo added that the ownership of the Browns could go either way. They could elect to keep both men, fire one of them, or let them both go.

He also said that the general public will not be informed about the team’s plan, which means fans should expect to be left in the dark for the remainder of the year and into the offseason.

The Browns will end with another losing record this year, and because of that, there is a chorus of fans who are demanding a big change at the top. They understand that Berry did well in this year’s draft, and they believe that Stefanski was dealt a tough hand with the current roster, but they still want a new direction.

Things aren’t going to turn around much for the final games of the season. There might be some signs of progress, but this team will end the year with many problems.

That will make the Browns’ decision even tougher, and they will need to weigh a lot when they choose what is going to happen to Stefanski and Berry. They are undecided right now, but it cannot remain that way forever.

NEXT:

Two Former Browns Coaches Have Been Fired From College Jobs