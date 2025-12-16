Browns Nation

Tuesday, December 16, 2025
Shedeur Sanders’ Pro Bowl Votes Has Fans Talking

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

 

Shedeur Sanders’ short tenure as the Cleveland Browns’ starting quarterback has been decidedly mixed, to put it gently. But even though the Browns haven’t surged with Sanders in the lead, he has still accumulated a massive amount of fans.

In fact, Sanders now has the tenth most Pro Bowl votes among all quarterbacks.

This shocking announcement has left a lot of people talking.

“Popularity contest,” one fan wrote.

“If Tyler Huntley can make the Pro Bowl in 2023 then so can Sanders,” another fan commented.

“Pro Bowls voting is clearly a joke,” another fan said.

“Stop fan voting or just stop the ProBowl, a meaningless game,” another fan said.

Despite having started just four games and a 1-3 record, Sanders is gaining a ton of recognition and support from his fans, who obviously believe he is going to be able to prove so much more.

This comes only days after Sanders left fans disappointed with a zero-touchdown, three-interception performance against the Chicago Bears. But even that showing wasn’t enough to deter his legion of supporters.

Sanders has always been a popular player with a lot of attention consistently coming his way. Even during the draft process, he was one of the most talked-about young players attempting to enter the league.

Fans knew that he had many fans, but the fact that he is doing so well in the Pro Bowl votes after such a short time on the field is still quite surprising. It sends a message to Sanders, but also the Browns, who have probably become well aware of just how much people like the young QB.

Even though Sanders is earning a lot of votes right now doesn’t mean he’ll appear in the Pro Bowl, and it also doesn’t mean he’ll still be the team’s starting quarterback next year.

But this news is proof that millions of people love Sanders and are eager to see what he does in the final weeks of the season and beyond.

Browns Nation