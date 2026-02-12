Insider Says Browns Fans Need To Stop Talking About Malik Willis

For the last few weeks, Cleveland Browns fans have heard a lot about Green Bay Packers QB Malik Willis, who is set to enter free agency in a few weeks. According to some, Willis could be exactly what the Browns need and might solve their pressing quarterback problems.

However, the chances of Willis coming to Cleveland are incredibly slim, according to Tony Grossi. While speaking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi listed several reasons why Willis won’t be playing for the Browns.

Grossi reminded fans of how tough the Browns’ cap space problems are. On top of that, Willis and Deshaun Watson share an agent who wouldn’t want them to compete against each other.

Perhaps most importantly, the Browns are still trying to figure out Shedeur Sanders’ future, and adding Willis would throw a wrench into those plans.

“The Browns’ cap situation is going to be worse next year than it is this year. It’s just stupid to add to your cap problems when you’re about to get out from it. That’s one reason you won’t see [Malik Willis] here. The other reason he’s got Watson’s agent. [David] Mulugheta is not going to create a competition among Watson and Malik Willis because one of them will have to go when they’re on the same team. Third reason, you have an unproven quarterback that everyone wants to see develop. Actually, Shedeur has more game experience than Malik Wilils,” Grossi said.

GROSSI WANTS EVERYONE TO STOP BRINGING UP MALIK WILLIS AND THE BROWNS 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/2TrCAwtbyI — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 12, 2026

When Grossi lays it all out like that, it is hard to see how the Browns take a chance on Willis.

Watson and Willis do share an agent, David Mulugheta. He wouldn’t be serving his clients well if he put them on the same team, forcing them to compete for the starting quarterback position.

With recent news suggesting that Watson is looking good and ready to play, Mulugheta has even less of a reason to work with the Browns for Willis.

If the Browns brought in Willis or any other quarterback, some fans would be upset that they didn’t give Sanders more time to find his footing and become the quarterback he can be. They feel that he was just getting started this season and needs more time. If the Browns moved on from him already, it would be seen as cutting and running.

But the Browns’ financial situation cannot be ignored. They are already strapped for cash, so bringing in yet another contract simply does not make sense.

For a number of reasons, Cleveland fans might want to give up on the idea of Willis playing in a Browns uniform next year.

