David Njoku Makes Major Announcement About His Browns Future

The Cleveland Browns could be facing another major roster change this offseason.

Tight end David Njoku sent a message that caught the attention of fans across Cleveland when he shared a heartfelt note on social media that hinted his time with the team may be coming to an end.

Njoku wrote in an Instagram post that “the time for me to find a new home has come.”

“Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey. I’m am so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything!! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home,” Njoku wrote.

Njoku’s contract is set to void on March 12, just one day after the new league year begins, which would make him an impending free agent. Once that date hits, he would be free to sign anywhere unless Cleveland moves quickly to reach a new deal.

While Njoku has previously expressed a desire to remain in Cleveland, this latest post suggests he may be preparing for the possibility of a change.

If this is the end of his run with the Browns, it would close the chapter on one of the more unique careers in recent franchise history.

Drafted in the first round back in 2017, Njoku arrived as a raw but incredibly athletic prospect. Over the years, he developed into one of the team’s most reliable offensive weapons. His size, speed, and physicality made him a difficult matchup for linebackers and defensive backs alike.

At his best, he has looked like one of the most dynamic tight ends in football.

Njoku has produced multiple strong seasons, including campaigns where he topped 500 and 800 receiving yards, while also becoming a trusted red zone target. He has been especially valuable when the Browns needed a spark on offense.

Beyond the numbers, he has also become a fan favorite.

His energy, personality, and leadership have made him one of the more recognizable faces in the locker room. Teammates often praise his work ethic and his presence in big moments.

For a team already navigating quarterback questions and coaching changes, losing a proven veteran pass catcher would create another hole to fill.

Of course, this may not be final.

Free agency can change quickly. A new deal could still come together if both sides want to make it happen.

But for now, Njoku’s message has Browns fans bracing for the possibility that one of the longest tenured players on the roster may soon be wearing different colors.

And if that happens, it will mark the end of an era in Cleveland.

