Former Browns player Has A Preference For Cleveland Stadium Plans

For years, fans have talked about a new home for the Cleveland Browns.

Some debate whether it would be better for them to renovate the current premises, while others believe they should start over with a new stadium.

Notably, former Browns great Josh Cribbs also shared his two cents on this matter.

Talking on The Return with Josh & Maria Cribbs, he revealed that the Haslam family has already met with the NFL to discuss the next step in this matter.

He claimed that the two options they currently have are to invest $1 billion to renovate their current stadium or spend $2 billion to build a dome in Brook Park (via The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs on Twitter).

He adds that he would much rather see them building a dome.

The dome talk has been a controversial subject for more than a decade.

On the one hand, that would prevent the team from playing in the blistering cold, so the inclement weather would no longer be a factor.

On the other hand, some fans actually like the fact that weather could be a factor, as it would give them a significant edge over several teams in the league.

To each his own, and you could make a valid point for both arguments.

The fact of the matter is that the Browns are currently playing at an outdated stadium, and the Haslam family needs to do something about it.

Whether it’ll be a new dome or a revamped Cleveland Browns Stadium, this team and these fans deserve a new and improved home.

