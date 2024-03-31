Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, March 31, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Kevin Stefanski Has Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson Next Season

Kevin Stefanski Has Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson Next Season

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson
Deshaun Watson (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the game.

Kevin Stefanski has been named AP Coach of the Year twice in four years on the job, Jim Schwartz is the reigning Assistant Coach of the Year, and GM Andrew Berry has also made some solid moves in his tenure in charge of the team.

However, none of that will mean a thing unless Deshaun Watson plays well.

For better or worse, the success — or lack thereof — of this team will most likely hang on Watson’s shoulders, and that’s obviously a major concern.

Nonetheless, Stefanski recently said the following about having full confidence in his quarterback’s ability to turn the corner, get back to full strength, and lead the team to the mountaintop (via Chris Easterling on Twitter).

“I do. I do. I’ve seen it from Deshaun, we’ve seen it from Deshaun. Don’t have to look very far or don’t have to look back too far. Look at that second half versus Baltimore. I mean, that’s as gutty a performance as it comes with what he’s able to accomplish on a bad ankle with a bad shoulder. Just the plays that he’s made for us over these years, I’ve seen it from him.

So yeah, of course, keeping him healthy, keeping him on the field is really important. And he wants that, too. He’s so competitive, so he’s really attacking this rehab, so he’s ready to go ASAP.”

The Browns gave up a lot to get Watson to Berea, and they haven’t received much—if anything—back in return for that investment.

Besides the big contract they gave him, they had to give up many valuable assets to strike the deal, so it’s only normal to see how frustrated the fans are with this situation.

Now, with Ken Dorsey in charge of the offense, the expectation is that Watson will finally be closer to the player he was during his days at Clemson and with the Houston Texans, but there are no guarantees at this point, especially regarding his health.

If things don’t work out this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team explore all their options in the offseason.

NEXT:  Numbers Show Browns Leaders Have Created A Competitive Team Since 2020
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Numbers Show Browns Leaders Have Created A Competitive Team Since 2020

40 mins ago

Cleveland Browns DL Quinton Jefferson

Browns Celebrate Offseason Addition On Special Day

60 mins ago

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Sauce Gardner speaks onstage during Verizon’s “Run the Playlist Live” at Super Bowl LVIII on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Sauce Gardner Names Browns WR Among The Best In The NFL

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry

Andrew Berry Reveals Why Browns Added Surprising QB

19 hours ago

cleveland browns draft

PFF Shares Latest Mock Draft For Browns

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Leads The NFL In Impressive WR Category

19 hours ago

browns helmets

Analyst Notes A 'Sign Of Maturity' From Browns This Offseason

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Gives Update On Recovery Process

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Reveals What Type Of Stadium He Prefers For Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns stadium

Report Notes When Browns Will Know If They Play International Game

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns CB Greg Newsome II

Analyst Expects Browns To Make Changes To Their Defensive Backfield

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Are Top-2 Team In Concerning Salary Cap Category

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku

David Njoku Admits He 'Can't Stand' AFC North Rival

2 days ago

Former South Dakota State offensive lineman Mason McCormick

Browns Have Reportedly Shown Interest In Offensive Lineman

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Dawand Jones Shows Support At Basketball Game

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Steelers LB Patrick Queen

Browns Defender Jokingly Calls Out Patrick Queen Over Steelers Signing

3 days ago

Former Tennessee QB Joe Milton

Browns Will Reportedly Meet With Intriguing QB Prospect

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Making A Notable Change For Next Season

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns returner Josh Cribbs

Josh Cribbs Wonders How He'd Fare With New Kickoff Rules

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Trading Top CB During The Draft Mentioned As Possibility For Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Former NFL Player Explains Why Browns Are 'Under The Radar'

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Rodney McLeod

Rodney McLeod Speaks On Embracing New Role On Browns

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Reportedly Finalists to Play International Game Next Year

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Andrew Berry Shares Notable Update On Nick Chubb's Recovery

5 days ago

Browns Nation