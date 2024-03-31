Kevin Stefanski Has Strong Belief About Deshaun Watson Next Season

The Cleveland Browns have one of the best defenses in the game.

Kevin Stefanski has been named AP Coach of the Year twice in four years on the job, Jim Schwartz is the reigning Assistant Coach of the Year, and GM Andrew Berry has also made some solid moves in his tenure in charge of the team.

However, none of that will mean a thing unless Deshaun Watson plays well.

For better or worse, the success — or lack thereof — of this team will most likely hang on Watson’s shoulders, and that’s obviously a major concern.

Nonetheless, Stefanski recently said the following about having full confidence in his quarterback’s ability to turn the corner, get back to full strength, and lead the team to the mountaintop (via Chris Easterling on Twitter).

“I do. I do. I’ve seen it from Deshaun, we’ve seen it from Deshaun. Don’t have to look very far or don’t have to look back too far. Look at that second half versus Baltimore. I mean, that’s as gutty a performance as it comes with what he’s able to accomplish on a bad ankle with a bad shoulder. Just the plays that he’s made for us over these years, I’ve seen it from him. So yeah, of course, keeping him healthy, keeping him on the field is really important. And he wants that, too. He’s so competitive, so he’s really attacking this rehab, so he’s ready to go ASAP.”

The Browns gave up a lot to get Watson to Berea, and they haven’t received much—if anything—back in return for that investment.

Besides the big contract they gave him, they had to give up many valuable assets to strike the deal, so it’s only normal to see how frustrated the fans are with this situation.

Now, with Ken Dorsey in charge of the offense, the expectation is that Watson will finally be closer to the player he was during his days at Clemson and with the Houston Texans, but there are no guarantees at this point, especially regarding his health.

If things don’t work out this season, it wouldn’t be shocking to see the team explore all their options in the offseason.

