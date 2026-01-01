Joel Bitonio Reveals Big Update On Potential Retirement

The Cleveland Browns will take the field one final time this season on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals, and for many players, it will simply mark the end of a disappointing year.

For one player in particular, it could mean much more than that.

It could be the end of an era.

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio recently acknowledged that he is once again weighing retirement, a thought that was already on his mind last offseason.

While Bitonio said he plans to treat the season finale like a normal game, he also admitted that he may soak in the moment a little longer before making any final decisions.

“Browns LG Joel Bitonio, who mulled retirement last year, said he might soak in Sunday’s season finale a little longer but he wants to treat it like a normal game. “We’ll see where we’re at in a few weeks,” Oyefusi wrote.

That comment at least leaves the door open.

Sunday’s matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals could potentially be Bitonio’s final appearance in a Browns uniform. If that ends up being the case, the Browns would be saying goodbye to one of the most dependable and respected players the franchise has had in recent memory.

Bitonio is the longest tenured player on the roster. He has played through coaching changes, front office turnover, and seasons that ranged from hopeful to heartbreaking. Through it all, he has remained the same. Consistent and professional.

The Browns have major decisions looming this offseason. Coaching. Quarterback. Roster direction. Losing a leader like Bitonio would only add to the list of challenges facing the organization. At the same time, few players have earned the right to step away on their own terms more than he has.

Bitonio has never sought attention or praise. He has simply shown up and done his job at a high level for years. If Sunday does end up being his final game, it will likely be approached the same way he has handled everything else. Quietly. Professionally. With his focus on the team.

For fans, it is worth taking a moment to appreciate that.

