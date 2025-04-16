Browns Nation

Thursday, April 17, 2025
Former Browns Player Has Exciting QB Suggestion For Team

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Former Browns Player Has Exciting QB Suggestion For Team
(Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire)

 

Cleveland Browns fans have been wondering for weeks about who the team’s starting quarterback will be for the 2025 NFL season.

There were a lot of rumors floating around about the team signing a marquee veteran, but because of their cap space, they were unable to make any big deals happen.

Instead, they traded away Dorian Thompson-Robinson for Kenny Pickett, and recently acquired Joe Flacco to come back to the roster for at least one season.

While Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs in 2023, it doesn’t seem like he’s their top option to be a starter moving forward, as it feels like they’ll look to the draft to help them find their next franchise guy.

There’s plenty of debate as to what player they should take and when they should take him, as most of the top analysts have their separate opinions on the best course of action.

Former Browns QB Brian Hoyer weighed in on this in a recent appearance on 92.3’s “The Fan,” where he called Will Howard a potential option for the team to consider.

“You know who I like… It’s Will Howard. The personality, I think guys are going to be drawn to him. I think he has leadership skills. He has ‘aura.’ The more I watch him, the more I like him,” Hoyer said.

Howard, of course, is coming off a National Championship with the Ohio State Buckeyes, and he’s no stranger to playing in big-time situations.

He performed well under pressure during his collegiate days and could rise to the occasion on a team like the Browns.

This team needs to find its footing quickly, and a player with championship experience like Howard could come in handy.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation