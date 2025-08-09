Former Browns Player Has Passed Away

The Cleveland Browns are among the NFL’s oldest franchises.

Long-time fans of the franchise will remember the team’s early successes, winning eight NFL championships during their 22-year opening stretch.

Unfortunately, one of the players from that era has passed away.

Analyst Kevin Gallagher noted that former Browns player Billy Howton died this week.

RIP Billy Howton🙏🏻🕯️#Packers Legend End, 1952-63 Packers, #Browns, #Cowboys At 95, he was believed to have been the oldest living NFL player. Billy retired in 1963 as the #NFL's all-time leading receiver — in receptions (503) and receiving yards (8,459). He holds… pic.twitter.com/cMHsl0oDCv — Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) August 8, 2025

Gallagher noted that Howton was believed to be the oldest living NFL player at the time of his death.

The former receiver retired from the NFL in 1963 as the league’s all-time leader with 503 receptions for 8,459 yards.

He spent only one season with the Browns, recording 510 receiving yards in 12 games for the 1959 season.

The Browns went 7-5 during that season, the second-worst season Hall of Fame head coach Paul Brown suffered during his legendary career.

Before his time in Cleveland, Howton was a standout with the Green Bay Packers.

The receiver became the league’s first rookie to notch a 1,000-yard receiving season, doing so in 1952.

Howton led the league in receiving twice during his career after finishing the 1956 season with nearly 1,200 receiving yards.

During his legendary career, Howton earned four Pro Bowl nods.

The receiver also became a member of the inaugural Dallas Cowboys’ squad in 1960, playing four seasons with the NFC franchise.

