Former Browns Player Is Not Impressed With Dillon Gabriel

The Cleveland Browns are rolling with Dillon Gabriel as their starting quarterback, and he helped the team get its second win of the season in Week 7.

However, with the defense dominating and running back Quinshon Judkins handling things on the ground, Gabriel wasn’t asked to do much against the Miami Dolphins.

He wasn’t part of three of the Browns’ four touchdowns, and relying on short throws and screen passes, some people still have doubts about him.

Notably, that includes former Browns defensive back Joe Haden.

“He’s not giving me franchise quarterback vibes. You’re not hurting me, but you’re not helping me. He’s dinking and dunking. [Shedeur Sanders] is going to throw the ball down the field. I think he’s going to give us a chance. I like Dillon, I just don’t think he’s giving our wide receivers a chance as much,” Haden said.

That’s fair, but it may have more to do with Gabriel’s pre-draft assessment than with his actual play.

He was always referred to as a late-round pick and a likely NFL backup, and the fact that the Browns picked him in the third round and thought he could be a starting quarterback drew some mockery and criticism.

The schedule, however, hasn’t helped.

The rookie has faced two tough defenses on the road, and when he was finally at home and against a bad team, the weather and the game script didn’t help his cause.

More than that, head coach Kevin Stefanski seems to be holding him back with his playcalling, and he will have to open up the offense a little to see what he’s capable of.

Yet, Haden and other detractors have some valid points.

Gabriel doesn’t have ideal NFL size or arm strength, and though he hasn’t turned the ball over, he’s made several erratic throws.

Hopefully, he’ll prove them wrong as he gets more experience, starting in Week 8 at New England.

