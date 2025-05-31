Former Browns Player Is Off To Rough Start With New Team

The New York Giants entered the offseason facing one of the most urgent quarterback situations in the NFL.

The franchise made aggressive moves to address the position, but early returns from Phase 3 workouts suggest the overhaul might come with familiar complications.

Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Jameis Winston, brought in to stabilize the position, has encountered some early turbulence in his transition to New York.

USA Today’s Art Stapleton observed Winston’s struggles during recent practice sessions.

“Yes, Jameis Winston threw a Pick 6 today. Of course, the beneficiary was Dane Belton,” Stapleton wrote. “But from my vantage point, Winston made a quick throw at goal line and Zach Pascal bobbled it, popping the ball slightly away from his body and Belton snatched the INT, off to the races.”

Winston’s tenure in Cleveland provided a preview of what Giants fans can expect.

After signing as Deshaun Watson’s backup in March 2024, Winston found himself thrust into a starting role following Watson’s Week 7 Achilles injury.

His debut against Baltimore showcased his potential, as he threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in a stunning 29-24 victory that earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors.

The veteran quarterback’s roller coaster continued throughout the season.

His performance against Denver in Week 13 perfectly encapsulated the Winston experience.

He shattered a Browns franchise record with 497 passing yards and four touchdowns, yet three interceptions, including two returned for scores, contributed to a 41-32 defeat.

Winston finished the season with 12 interceptions alongside his explosive plays.

The Giants now find themselves embracing the complete package that comes with Winston’s dynamic yet unpredictable style of quarterback play.

